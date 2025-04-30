HCSO High Speed Pursuit Wednesday Morning Results In Arrest

After a high-speed car chase and a short foot pursuit, a man was taken into custody Wednesday morning.A detective with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants Unit observed a black Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on Highway 153 from Interstate 75 at high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic at approximately 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.The detective conducted a traffic stop near the Shepherd Road exit and made contact with the driver who was later identified as Tyler Blackwell, 29.Initially Blackwell gave a false name and could not produce a driver’s license. When the detective approached the vehicle to confront him about the false identity, Blackwell took off, initiating a pursuit. Throughout the pursuit, Blackwell drove recklessly across several roadways and crashed into a civilian vehicle while trying to evade capture.Deputies successfully boxed Blackwell’s vehicle in near the 7700 block of Holiday Hills Drive, at which time Blackwell intentionally rammed two HCSO vehicles, effectively disabling his car. He then exited his vehicle and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.Hamilton County EMS was called to the scene to evaluate one HCSO detective who was involved in the crash and Blackwell. "Thankfully, no HCSO personnel sustained any serious injuries in this incident," officials said.Blackwell was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he is awaiting booking. He is being charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless driving, felony evading, evading. leaving the scene of an accident (with injury) and possession of marijuana.