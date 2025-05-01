Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AKRIDGE,JOEY DAWONE

7707 LEE HWY, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER



BENFORD,BISIMI

1739 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



BENNETT,LEQUAN DORSETT

106 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO



BOWLES-MORRISON,JOSEPH ARTHUR

1108 QUEENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

PASSING OR DISTRIBUTION OF OBSCENE MATERIAL



CAIN,CHASITY M

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



CHAFFIN,MARY MARIE

1783 EVERGREEN RESECCA, 30735

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



COUCH,TOMMY GENE

152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE



COYNE,TYLER RANDOLPH

1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS,BRE UNA DE SHAY

4713 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOUGLAS,ADRIENNE DENISE

2628 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



ELLIOTT,MICHAEL DAVID

7007 SAWYER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FITCH,LATORIA SHENIQUA

1208 POPULAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



FOSTER,GARY DON

1813 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GARLAND,DAVID JAMES

3510 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



GRAYSON,TIMOTHY EDWARD

4005 STILLWATER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GROSS,DAVID RAY

299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37401

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER BAILEY, SHOCOVIA S

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BELL, TYELE L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/23/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BENFORD, BISIMI

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/10/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO BOWLES-MORRISON, JOSEPH ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

PASSING OR DISTRIBUTION OF OBSCENE MATERIAL CAIN, CHASITY M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE CHAFFIN, MARY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COUCH, TOMMY GENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/18/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, BRE UNA DE SHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR DOUGLAS, ADRIENNE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/26/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS FOSTER, GARY DON

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/30/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FROST, RYAN PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/21/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GARLAND, DAVID JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/22/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC GRAYSON, TIMOTHY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/06/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GROSS, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/25/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/08/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) ISAIAS DIEGO, SAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY) JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JENKINS, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/09/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JETT, CHRISTY KAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF ALPRAZALOM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) KEYES, SELENA MCCALL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/19/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LEACH, ANGELA JEANNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/01/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEMONS, HANNAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/03/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTINEZ, JUAN MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASMELA, JARED EMILIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II MULREADY, DAVID PAUL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/11/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MYLES, MAURICE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/22/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRAKE LAW VIOLATION NASH, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PEREZ, ENRIQUE SALES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PHILLIPS, BRITTANY ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT QUARLES, VICTORIA LILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE QUIGG, JENNIFER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/24/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/31/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/06/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1

ASSAULT SANTIAGO, DESMOND D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/12/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF DL LAW

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

DUI SHERRER, SHANEICE LATREICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FALSE REPORTS SIMMERS, JUDITH RAE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/21/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SMITH, ERIC WADE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SMITH, MORIAH HALI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEPHENS, TISHAWNA JACQUELINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TEMPLE, MEGHAN NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/24/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS

THOMAS, TYRELL MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAXLER, BRENTON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) WATSON, IYSIS RENA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

SPEEDING WILLIAMS, KRISTIN N

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR



