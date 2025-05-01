Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, May 1, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKRIDGE,JOEY DAWONE
7707 LEE HWY, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

BENFORD,BISIMI
1739 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

BENNETT,LEQUAN DORSETT
106 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO

BOWLES-MORRISON,JOSEPH ARTHUR
1108 QUEENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
PASSING OR DISTRIBUTION OF OBSCENE MATERIAL

CAIN,CHASITY M
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

CHAFFIN,MARY MARIE
1783 EVERGREEN RESECCA, 30735
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COUCH,TOMMY GENE
152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

COYNE,TYLER RANDOLPH
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS,BRE UNA DE SHAY
4713 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOUGLAS,ADRIENNE DENISE
2628 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ELLIOTT,MICHAEL DAVID
7007 SAWYER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FITCH,LATORIA SHENIQUA
1208 POPULAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FOSTER,GARY DON
1813 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GARLAND,DAVID JAMES
3510 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

GRAYSON,TIMOTHY EDWARD
4005 STILLWATER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GROSS,DAVID RAY
299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARDEN,THADDIUS DEON
410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042101
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEARTY,IAN JOSEPH SR
5032 SHOALS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEFFNER,JUSTIN THOMAS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)

ISAIAS DIEGO,SAUL
2810 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY)

JAMES,TASHAY LAGALE
116 LYNCHBURG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JENKINS,THOMAS LEE
7618 GREENWOOD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JETT,CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF ALPRAZALOM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

KEYES,SELENA MCCALL
8106 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KING,BRANDON MONTRELL
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044320
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

LEACH,ANGELA JEANNE
330 BEATYS CHAPEL RD TELLICO PLAINS, 37385
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

LEE,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
4146 WOODLANE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MARTINEZ,JUAN MIGUEL
1915 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASMELA,JARED EMILIO
6621 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MASMELA,JARED EMILIO
6621 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DUI 2ND

MULREADY,DAVID PAUL
9228 LAWFORD WAY APT 203 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MYLES,MAURICE DARRELL
1271 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRAKE LAW VIOLATION

NASH,PATRICK DEWAYNE
7707 LEE HIGHWAY RM 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

PEREZ,ENRIQUE SALES
1338 ROBLAN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

QUARLES,VICTORIA LILLIAN
11630 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

QUIGG,JENNIFER MARIE
834 LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAINES,TIMOTHY STEPHEN
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS,CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROSS,LEONARD LEBRON
526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1
ASSAULT

SANTIAGO,DESMOND D
5337 HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF DL LAW
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
DUI

SHERRER,SHANEICE LATREICE
807 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS

SMITH,ERIC WADE
3524 RIDGESIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

STEPHENS,TISHAWNA JACQUELINE
1904 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STOUDEMIRE,JAMAYL JORDAN
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEMPLE,MEGHAN NICHOLE
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FALSE REPORTS

TRAXLER,BRENTON
7226 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

UNDERWOOD,STEPHEN MICHAEL
5724 JAMES CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
BAILEY, SHOCOVIA S
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BELL, TYELE L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/23/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BENFORD, BISIMI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/10/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
BOWLES-MORRISON, JOSEPH ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • PASSING OR DISTRIBUTION OF OBSCENE MATERIAL
CAIN, CHASITY M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
CHAFFIN, MARY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COUCH, TOMMY GENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, BRE UNA DE SHAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOUGLAS, ADRIENNE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/26/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FOSTER, GARY DON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/30/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FROST, RYAN PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/21/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GARLAND, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/22/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
GRAYSON, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/06/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GROSS, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/25/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
ISAIAS DIEGO, SAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY)
JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JENKINS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF ALPRAZALOM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
KEYES, SELENA MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEACH, ANGELA JEANNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/01/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEMONS, HANNAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTINEZ, JUAN MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASMELA, JARED EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MULREADY, DAVID PAUL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/11/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MYLES, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • BRAKE LAW VIOLATION
NASH, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PEREZ, ENRIQUE SALES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, BRITTANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
QUARLES, VICTORIA LILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
QUIGG, JENNIFER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/24/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1
  • ASSAULT
SANTIAGO, DESMOND D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/12/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF DL LAW
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
  • DUI
SHERRER, SHANEICE LATREICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FALSE REPORTS
SIMMERS, JUDITH RAE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SMITH, ERIC WADE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SMITH, MORIAH HALI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENS, TISHAWNA JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEMPLE, MEGHAN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
  • FALSE REPORTS
THOMAS, TYRELL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAXLER, BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
WATSON, IYSIS RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • SPEEDING
WILLIAMS, KRISTIN N
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR






