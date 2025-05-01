Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
|AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
|
|BAILEY, SHOCOVIA S
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, TYELE L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/23/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BENFORD, BISIMI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/10/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BOWLES-MORRISON, JOSEPH ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- PASSING OR DISTRIBUTION OF OBSCENE MATERIAL
|
|CAIN, CHASITY M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHAFFIN, MARY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COUCH, TOMMY GENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
|
|COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRE UNA DE SHAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|DOUGLAS, ADRIENNE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/26/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|FITCH, LATORIA SHENIQUA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|FOSTER, GARY DON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/30/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FROST, RYAN PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/21/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GARLAND, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/22/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|GRAYSON, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/06/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|GROSS, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/25/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|ISAIAS DIEGO, SAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL OFFENSES (GENERAL CATEGORY)
|
|JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JENKINS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF ALPRAZALOM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|KEYES, SELENA MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEACH, ANGELA JEANNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/01/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEMONS, HANNAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTINEZ, JUAN MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MASMELA, JARED EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|MULREADY, DAVID PAUL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/11/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MYLES, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- BRAKE LAW VIOLATION
|
|NASH, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ, ENRIQUE SALES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PHILLIPS, BRITTANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|QUARLES, VICTORIA LILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|QUIGG, JENNIFER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/24/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1
- ASSAULT
|
|SANTIAGO, DESMOND D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/12/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF DL LAW
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
- DUI
|
|SHERRER, SHANEICE LATREICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|SIMMERS, JUDITH RAE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SMITH, ERIC WADE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|SMITH, MORIAH HALI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEPHENS, TISHAWNA JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TEMPLE, MEGHAN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|THOMAS, TYRELL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAXLER, BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WATSON, IYSIS RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- IMPROPER PASSING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- SPEEDING
|
|WILLIAMS, KRISTIN N
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2025
Charge(s):
|