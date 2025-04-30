5 People Charged With Animal Cruelty In Walker County

5 arrested on animal cruelty scene Britni Fields James Fields Mario Lopez Melody Lopez Miriam Fields Previous Next

Five people stand accused of animal cruelty following a surreal house hunting trip in Walker County.James Delbert Fields, Jr., 78, Miriam Fields, 65, Mario Lopez, 42, Melodie Lopez, 40, and Britni Fields, 20, have been charged with 13-counts of cruelty to animals each. The five also face an additional three-counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.The charges stem from an investigation that was started after a couple viewing a home for sale with their realtor flagged down a Walker County Animal Control officer.The couple advised the officer they were concerned after seeing multiple dogs and cats living in atrocious conditions inside the home on Highway 151. They also reported seeing a dead ferret inside a crate.Animal control officers, assisted by a deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, visited the home, and while outside, discovered the dead ferret, along with a decomposing bunny and crates containing two deceased goats. After obtaining a search warrant to enter the home, officers immediately encountered extremely deplorable conditions that included urine-soaked carpet, caked feces in multiple rooms, moldy food and an insect infestation.Officers removed nine dogs, four cats, two horses, two goats, two donkeys, a sheep and a pony from the property. Four of the animals are currently on a court hold, while the remaining dogs and cats are available for adoption at the Walker County Animal Shelter. The livestock have been sent to a livestock rescue.The home, which had been listed for sale at $275,000, has been condemned.