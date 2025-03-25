Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Finances Good, But Audit Has Long List Of Negative Findings

  • Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Council was told Monday night by CPA Jennifer Waycaster that the government-wide financials, the balance sheet and liquidity are in a very good place and all the various funds made a profit. However, the general and water funds were given an adverse opinion.

Ms. Waycaster said new software and mistakes caused by the turnover of employees was mostly to blame for the harshness of the opinions. And there was a long list of findings including issues related to spending in excess of appropriations, a deficit in the state street aid fund for the second year in a row, vehicles and purchases not declared as surplus, the failure of accounting for state sales and liquor taxes, and the failure to update new water rates for all residents.

There is no penalty from the state comptroller for repeat findings, she told the council, but there will be a letter of reprimand saying to do better.

The findings were blamed mostly on the turnover of employees and nobody to close out the year. "Most of the people in those leadership roles last year, are no longer with us," said Mayor Elizabeth Baker.  

Part of the audit is that the city will have to submit its plans to rectify the problems. City Manager Matt Justice, who inherited the city’s problems, said that the number of findings was due to the turnover of key positions and other staffing issues. "We do have a plan in place and expect that the issues will not repeat next year,” he said. The fixes are all  in process to be corrected by the end of this fiscal year, he stated.

Councilman Clay Crumbliss said there is the perception among some residents that Signal Mountain is in financial trouble. But he said the auditor’s report shows that the liquidity, cash and investments are in good shape and the city has low debt. Ms. Waycaster said there have been mistakes, but overall the finances are healthy, and there is enough money to cover debts. Most of the problem is with internal control issues. But now the newly hired Finance Director John Harr is in place and knows what to do, she said.

"It is the auditor’s job to give us the factual report and in holding the staff accountable," said Councilman Crumbliss.

The contract between Signal Mountain and Waycaster CPA was for the past two years. There was a consensus among the board members that there should be a policy for putting out a request for proposals on some regular schedule to have a comparison, but this is not the year to start that since it is almost too late to change accountants. The council will vote whether to accept the audit bid for another year from Waycaster, at the next council meeting.

Before the start of the meeting Finance Director Harr was sworn into office along with newly chosen Councilman Charles Poss.

In regular business, there was discussion about several items related to running the town. Extensive repairs are needed at some of the town-owned properties, which includes the town hall building, the library, fire station #1 and the MACC. In February, the council decided to have a comprehensive assessment of the city-owned buildings to help decide how to prioritize the work. The town hall will require more than the others and the inspections are  continuing there, but work on the library is moving forward. Two bids were received to replace siding on the library. The low bid was $35,000 from Abbott Enterprises. A resolution to award the job to Abbott will be voted on at the next council meeting.

Republic Services is the waste hauling business currently being used by the town. The service was bid out for the coming year and, from the two bids received, Waste Connection was the low bidder at $363,380. There was a consensus for City Manager Justice to begin negotiations with Waste Connection for the next fiscal year. Although that is the low bid, it is still $25,000 more than the current contract with Republic, and the town will see an increase of $80,000.

Another item discussed was the procedure being used for vehicle replacement, purchasing  and disposal.  The council should declare the item as surplus and then agree that it can be disposed of.  But the procedure that was used during the past year did not follow the correct process which was one of the findings by the auditor regarding vehicles. City Manager Justice said, "Today the city has a policy and it will be followed for asset replacement. It also sets the standards for what can be replaced without council approval.”

Another topic was the need to establish an emergency response plan. The town will take  advantage of the services that Hamilton County can provide to supplement procedures that Signal Mountain offers. Whatever the plan, the important thing is for residents to communicate the plan to citizens of the town. There may be a registry used for contacting the residents, and Hamilton County has the ability to reach all phones via location. But it will be important to let the community know the procedure before it happens, it was stated. The city manager suggested putting a preparedness page on the Signal Mountain website.

Mr. Justice gave the council the good news that the town was given a $21,000 discount from its insurance broker when the policy renews for the coming year.

A proclamation was made to honor the young resident Townsend Collins Jr. for his courage and quick thinking by noticing and alerting his parents to smoke, flames and a loud noise coming from a neighbor’s house. His awareness resulted in his parents calling 911 and the Signal Mountain Fire Department getting to the house fire on Rock Crest Drive in just minutes. This shows the impact that one person can have, no matter his age, said the proclamation.

Latest Headlines
Silverdale Beats Boyd Buchanan In Error Fest
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/25/2025
Signal Mountain Finances Good, But Audit Has Long List Of Negative Findings
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2025
Rep. Greg Vital Passes Bill To Grant National Guard Veterans Driver’s License Designation
Rep. Greg Vital Passes Bill To Grant National Guard Veterans Driver’s License Designation
  • Government
  • 3/25/2025
Emergency Road Closure And Scheduled Construction Closures Announced
  • Government
  • 3/25/2025
City Council Presented With New Tree Ordinance
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2025
Drones Used To Locate Runaway Child In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2025
Breaking News
City Council Presented With New Tree Ordinance
  • 3/25/2025

The City Council on Tuesday discussed a new proposed tree ordinance that officials said is aimed at preserving the city’s tree canopy while ensuring responsible development. The ordinance ... more

Drones Used To Locate Runaway Child In Bradley County
  • 3/25/2025

Drones were used Monday night to locate a runaway child in Bradley County. A call came in from a residence in southeast Bradley County by parents who reported their child was missing and had ... more

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Indicted On Multiple Charges
  • 3/25/2025

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper. On Aug. 8, 2024, at the request of 12th ... more

Breaking News
New County Data Finds Drop In Fatal Overdoses, Slight Decrease In Violent Crime
  • 3/25/2025
County Trustee Bill Hullander Warns Public Of Mail Theft Including Tax Payments
  • 3/25/2025
John Shearer: Remembering Wesley Center That Positively Influenced Lives, From The Southside To Selma
John Shearer: Remembering Wesley Center That Positively Influenced Lives, From The Southside To Selma
  • 3/25/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/25/2025
State Senate Advances Bill That Curbs Community Benefit Agreements
  • 3/24/2025
Opinion
Stop Another Waste Of Money - And Response
  • 3/25/2025
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Amendment - Lee Admin Adds $343M Of Spending To The Budget
  • 3/25/2025
Restorative Practices: Effective Solutions Or Additional Burdens For Educators?
  • 3/25/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Sports
Karlyn Pickens Sets Softball Speed Record As Lady Vols Salvage 3rd Game Of Arkansas Series
  • 3/25/2025
Dan Fleser: Guards Are Key As Lady Vols Face Texas
Dan Fleser: Guards Are Key As Lady Vols Face Texas
  • 3/25/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #1/1 Vols Welcomes Queens For Midweek Matchup
BSB PREVIEW: #1/1 Vols Welcomes Queens For Midweek Matchup
  • 3/25/2025
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of March Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of March Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
  • 3/24/2025
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
  • 3/24/2025
Happenings
1st Amendment Dinner At The Jewish Cultural Center Set For April 10
  • 3/25/2025
Fiber Arts Bash Returns To Downtown Library March 29
Fiber Arts Bash Returns To Downtown Library March 29
  • 3/25/2025
Jerry Summers: City Of Missionary Ridge
Jerry Summers: City Of Missionary Ridge
  • 3/25/2025
Women Of Distinction Seeks Nominations By May 9
  • 3/25/2025
ITG Hosts Art After Hours Event "Resin Reflections" March 28
  • 3/25/2025
Entertainment
Nightfall Returns May 2 For 2025 Season
Nightfall Returns May 2 For 2025 Season
  • 3/25/2025
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” April 8-12
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” April 8-12
  • 3/24/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Sam Hall
  • 3/24/2025
Beloved Local Musician Passes Away; GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help With Expenses
Beloved Local Musician Passes Away; GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help With Expenses
  • 3/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Opinion
Stop Another Waste Of Money - And Response
  • 3/25/2025
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Amendment - Lee Admin Adds $343M Of Spending To The Budget
  • 3/25/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
Tree Worx Partners With North Branch Capital And Boutte Tree To Drive Growth
  • 3/25/2025
Pinnacle Financial Partners Recruits Office Leader For Chattanooga Broad Street Office
Pinnacle Financial Partners Recruits Office Leader For Chattanooga Broad Street Office
  • 3/25/2025
La Paz Chattanooga Adds 3 New Board Members
La Paz Chattanooga Adds 3 New Board Members
  • 3/25/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Student Scene
Scott L. Probasco, Jr. To Host 2025 Financial Literacy Lecture Online With UC Berkeley Professor, Dr. Terrance Odean
Scott L. Probasco, Jr. To Host 2025 Financial Literacy Lecture Online With UC Berkeley Professor, Dr. Terrance Odean
  • 3/25/2025
GNTC Hosts 2025 Spring Plant Sale April 7-11
  • 3/25/2025
TVA/BVI Announce Robotics Award Program
TVA/BVI Announce Robotics Award Program
  • 3/24/2025
Living Well
County Mayor Weston Wamp Keynote Speaker At AAHC Graduation
  • 3/25/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Popular Seniors Got Talent Showcase Returning To Chattanooga July 31
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Popular Seniors Got Talent Showcase Returning To Chattanooga July 31
  • 3/25/2025
Erlanger Trauma Services To Host 2025 Trauma Symposium In May
Erlanger Trauma Services To Host 2025 Trauma Symposium In May
  • 3/24/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Volunteers Needed For American Battlefield Trust Park Day
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Church
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
  • 3/24/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
  • 3/20/2025
Obituaries
Kirk Hall Low, Jr.
Kirk Hall Low, Jr.
  • 3/25/2025
Eddie Mae Jones Burney
Eddie Mae Jones Burney
  • 3/25/2025
Marjorie "Jean" Armstrong
Marjorie "Jean" Armstrong
  • 3/25/2025
Government
Emergency Road Closure And Scheduled Construction Closures Announced
  • 3/25/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/25/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For March 17-23
  • 3/24/2025