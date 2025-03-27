Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 27, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON,ERICA TAYLOR
101 POOLE AVE APT 103 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

AUSTIN,WILLIAM LEBRON
727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BEARDEN,CADE ALLEN
2212 N FORK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOWLING,DUSTIN EDWARD
26 YOUNGBLOOD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (109/55)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BRINING,BRANDIN CHARLES
5912 FRIDELL RD HARRISON, 373419718
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BROCK,KIMBERLY LYNN
2220 EAST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROCK,ROBERT F
1640 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OVER $250,000
EXPLOITATION OF VULN ADULT

CARPENTER,STEVEN JASON
4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHARLES,ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
2448 NORTH BRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DELASHMITT,DUSTIN
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EIGELSBACH,NICOLE LEE
1811 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRITZ,JOHNNY ANTWONE
8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAHAM,KENTREL WINDELL
3925 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS,JORDAN MAX
5227 LAWANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARRISON,SHAUN STEVEN
130 DRYDEN LN HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

HILTON,JENNIFER LYNNE
7816 PARKSHORE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWARD,TYRESE MONTRELL
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

HUTCHINSON,JAMES HARDRICK
2424 6TH AVE APT.

3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JOHNSON,JAKOBI BUTHELEZI
4607 FAIRBLUFF LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163708
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

KINAMORE,DEANDRE JATQUEZ
2206 EAST 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

KING,ADARIUS
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LEVINE,ISREAL JOSHUA
1220 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MACHIC,DAVID JONATCHEN
1511 PRATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MACKLER,JACOB ISACH
3812 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANNING,DEREK ARTHUR
1901 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MAZARIEGOS,JOSE ENRIQUE
2417 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCINTOSH,SOPHIA ROCHELLE
15224 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MENDEZ RAMOS,MERANI BENDI
1622 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

MILLER,KIESHA NAISHA
1506 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILLIGAN,CHRISTO ALLAN
2120 CHESTNUT ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLWOOD,AUSTIN LEE
HOMELESS FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MURPHY,TODD GILMAN
423 S GREENWOOD AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NASH,DERECK SHAYNE
512 FORGOTTEN RD JEFFERSON CITY, 377603996
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:

NEARY,CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN
6246 WELDON LN OOLTEWAH, 373636630
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (.20 OR GREATER)

OGREN,PAMELA CHRISTINE
721 BROAD ST APT 1005 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PASCUAL,JULIO
4067 MANOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

PEREZ,TONY ROBLERO
921 BELVOIR HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PULLEY,ERIK MICHAEL
4595 EDWARDS MILL RD RILEY, 27612
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAGSDALE,KYLAN JAQUAN
1968 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PRTOBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAWLINGS,MELAKIL DEWAYNE
1152 NEWLL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REYES,CHRISTIAN JESUS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBINSON,MAURICE
3215 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071540
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROLLINS,KENNEDI DEZRAE
7652 BORISS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHIELDS-,RAYMOND MICHAEL
57 LEIGON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30766
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SUMMERVILLE,LAMAUREA OYDELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WADE,CADARIUS LAMONT
3932 DALLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WELCH,JACOB EARL
523 TURNER ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON,DAVID ANTHONY
137 WORLEY ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WISE,DEANDREA SHAUNESE
813 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WYNN,EDWARD LAMONT
1208 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WIT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

XAYRAVONG,SOMPHONG PONG
4275 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/15/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BOWLING, DUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING (109/55)
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU
DELASHMITT, DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EIGELSBACH, NICOLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRITZ, JOHNNY ANTWONE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/10/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/02/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, JORDAN MAX
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/15/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HARRISON, SHAUN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
HILTON, JENNIFER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
HUTCHINSON, JAMES HARDRICK
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
KINAMORE, DEANDRE JATQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, ADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LEVINE, ISREAL JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MACHIC, DAVID JONATCHEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/09/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MACKLER, JACOB ISACH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MANNING, DEREK ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/16/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAZARIEGOS, JOSE ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLIGAN, CHRISTO ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MURPHY, TODD GILMAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
NASH, DERECK SHAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (.20 OR GREATER)
OGREN, PAMELA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PASCUAL, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
PEREZ, TONY ROBLERO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PULLEY, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PRTOBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYES, CHRISTIAN JESUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBINSON, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SHIELDS-, RAYMOND MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/08/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STUART, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TERON, JABES MISAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/2005
Arresting Agency: Cleveland PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TROXTEL, ABIGAIL MADISON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WELCH, JACOB EARL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WISE, DEANDREA SHAUNESE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WIT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY







Latest Headlines
State Supreme Court Rules For BlueCross In Vaccination Mandate Case
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2025
Firefighters Are Able To Save Homes After Large Woods Fire Breaks Out On Missionary Ridge
Firefighters Are Able To Save Homes After Large Woods Fire Breaks Out On Missionary Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2025
Baylor Completes Sweep Of Chattanooga Christian
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/26/2025
PHOTOS: Chattanooga Christian Baseball Hosts Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/26/2025
GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2025
Breaking News
State Supreme Court Rules For BlueCross In Vaccination Mandate Case
  • 3/27/2025

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled in favor of BlueCross in a case in which an employee was terminated for petitioning the Legislature about the firm's vaccination mandate. Chancellor Jeff ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON,ERICA ... more

GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
  • 3/26/2025

A 41-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with a murder at Chickamauga, Ga. Nicholas Antonio Cheaton was charged with killing William Oliver Jones, 39. Taking part in the probe were ... more

Breaking News
Body Found Of Swimmer Near Skull Island At Lake Chickamauga After 18-Year-Old Goes Missing
  • 3/26/2025
3 Taken To Hospital After Dodge Ram Runs Into Fire Truck Wednesday
3 Taken To Hospital After Dodge Ram Runs Into Fire Truck Wednesday
  • 3/26/2025
Driver/Father Charged After 7 Young Girls Are Seen Being Loaded Into Box Truck
Driver/Father Charged After 7 Young Girls Are Seen Being Loaded Into Box Truck
  • 3/26/2025
Woman's Body Found In Woods Near Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
  • 3/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/26/2025
Opinion
Stop Another Waste Of Money - And Response (2)
  • 3/25/2025
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Changes Are Still On The Horizon At The U.S. Department Of Education
  • 3/26/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Criminalizes Out-Of-State IDs, Undermines State Cooperation
  • 3/26/2025
Top Senate Stories: Amendment - Lee Admin Adds $343M Of Spending To The Budget
  • 3/25/2025
Sports
Moc-nificent! Bonham’s Game-Winner Sends UTC To NIT Final Four
Moc-nificent! Bonham’s Game-Winner Sends UTC To NIT Final Four
  • 3/26/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Magical Mocs Bring To Mind 1977, 1997
Mark Wiedmer: Magical Mocs Bring To Mind 1977, 1997
  • 3/26/2025
Randy Smith: Mocs Making More NIT Memories
Randy Smith: Mocs Making More NIT Memories
  • 3/26/2025
#1/1 Vols Roll Past Royals With 14-3 Victory
#1/1 Vols Roll Past Royals With 14-3 Victory
  • 3/26/2025
Covenant Baseball Wins 10-9 Over Oglethorpe
  • 3/26/2025
Happenings
Fiber Arts Bash Returns To Downtown Library March 29
Fiber Arts Bash Returns To Downtown Library March 29
  • 3/25/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Love?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Love?
  • 3/26/2025
Jerry Summers: City Of Missionary Ridge
Jerry Summers: City Of Missionary Ridge
  • 3/25/2025
1st Amendment Dinner At The Jewish Cultural Center Set For April 10
  • 3/25/2025
Women Of Distinction Seeks Nominations By May 9
  • 3/25/2025
Entertainment
Nightfall Returns May 2 For 2025 Season
Nightfall Returns May 2 For 2025 Season
  • 3/25/2025
Lee’s Composition Showcase To Take Place Tuesday
Lee’s Composition Showcase To Take Place Tuesday
  • 3/26/2025
Lee Jazz Band To Perform On April 8
Lee Jazz Band To Perform On April 8
  • 3/26/2025
Lee Theatre To Present “A Murder Is Announced”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Murder Is Announced”
  • 3/25/2025
Lee University’s Percussion Ensemble To Present Spring Concert Monday
Lee University’s Percussion Ensemble To Present Spring Concert Monday
  • 3/25/2025
Opinion
Stop Another Waste Of Money - And Response (2)
  • 3/25/2025
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Changes Are Still On The Horizon At The U.S. Department Of Education
  • 3/26/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
  • 3/26/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects Retaliatory Discharge Based On Exercise Of Right To Petition
  • 3/26/2025
Jessica Parrish Of TVFCU Named CMBA President
Jessica Parrish Of TVFCU Named CMBA President
  • 3/26/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Student Scene
Tyner Academy Celebrates New Building
Tyner Academy Celebrates New Building
  • 3/26/2025
GNTC, Southern Adventist University Sign Articulation Agreement
  • 3/26/2025
CSCC Announces George R. Johnson Center For Entrepreneurship & Innovation Grand Opening
CSCC Announces George R. Johnson Center For Entrepreneurship & Innovation Grand Opening
  • 3/26/2025
Living Well
Signal Centers Adds 3 To Executive Leadership Team
  • 3/26/2025
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Unveils Finalists For 5th Annual Celebrate Awards
  • 3/26/2025
County Mayor Weston Wamp Keynote Speaker At AAHC Graduation
  • 3/25/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Volunteers Needed For American Battlefield Trust Park Day
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
  • 3/27/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Obituaries
James Earl McCall
James Earl McCall
  • 3/26/2025
Frances Marie Zimmermann
  • 3/26/2025
John K. Tucknott
John K. Tucknott
  • 3/26/2025
Government
Rep. Greg Vital Passes Bill To Grant National Guard Veterans Driver’s License Designation
Rep. Greg Vital Passes Bill To Grant National Guard Veterans Driver’s License Designation
  • 3/25/2025
Emergency Road Closure And Scheduled Construction Closures Announced
  • 3/25/2025
Officers Find Seven Children In U-Haul - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/26/2025