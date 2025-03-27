Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ANDERSON, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/15/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BOWLING, DUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING (109/55)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|DELASHMITT, DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EIGELSBACH, NICOLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FRITZ, JOHNNY ANTWONE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/10/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/02/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, JORDAN MAX
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/15/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HARRISON, SHAUN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|HILTON, JENNIFER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HUTCHINSON, JAMES HARDRICK
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|KINAMORE, DEANDRE JATQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, ADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LEVINE, ISREAL JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MACHIC, DAVID JONATCHEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/09/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MACKLER, JACOB ISACH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MANNING, DEREK ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/16/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAZARIEGOS, JOSE ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MILLIGAN, CHRISTO ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MURPHY, TODD GILMAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NASH, DERECK SHAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (.20 OR GREATER)
|
|OGREN, PAMELA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PASCUAL, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|PEREZ, TONY ROBLERO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PULLEY, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PRTOBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- EVADING ARREST
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYES, CHRISTIAN JESUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/03/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SHIELDS-, RAYMOND MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/08/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STUART, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TERON, JABES MISAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/2005
Arresting Agency: Cleveland PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TROXTEL, ABIGAIL MADISON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WELCH, JACOB EARL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WISE, DEANDREA SHAUNESE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WIT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025
Charge(s):
|