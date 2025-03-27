Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON,ERICA TAYLOR

101 POOLE AVE APT 103 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:



AUSTIN,WILLIAM LEBRON

727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BEARDEN,CADE ALLEN

2212 N FORK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOWLING,DUSTIN EDWARD

26 YOUNGBLOOD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (109/55)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BRINING,BRANDIN CHARLES

5912 FRIDELL RD HARRISON, 373419718

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BROCK,KIMBERLY LYNN

2220 EAST 27 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BROCK,ROBERT F

1640 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FORGERY

THEFT OVER $250,000

EXPLOITATION OF VULN ADULT



CARPENTER,STEVEN JASON

4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHARLES,ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN

2448 NORTH BRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DELASHMITT,DUSTIN

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EIGELSBACH,NICOLE LEE

1811 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FRITZ,JOHNNY ANTWONE

8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRAHAM,KENTREL WINDELL

3925 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRIS,JORDAN MAX

5227 LAWANA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HARRISON,SHAUN STEVEN

130 DRYDEN LN HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 37804

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



HILTON,JENNIFER LYNNE

7816 PARKSHORE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWARD,TYRESE MONTRELL

3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



HUTCHINSON,JAMES HARDRICK

2424 6TH AVE APT.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, JAMES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/15/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BOWLING, DUSTIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (109/55)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/20/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/04/1976

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU DELASHMITT, DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EIGELSBACH, NICOLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FRITZ, JOHNNY ANTWONE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/10/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/02/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRIS, JORDAN MAX

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/15/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HARRISON, SHAUN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU HILTON, JENNIFER LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/23/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST HUTCHINSON, JAMES HARDRICK

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, JAKOBI BUTHELEZI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

KINAMORE, DEANDRE JATQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, ADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LEVINE, ISREAL JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MACHIC, DAVID JONATCHEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/09/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MACKLER, JACOB ISACH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MANNING, DEREK ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/16/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAZARIEGOS, JOSE ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCINTOSH, SOPHIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILLIGAN, CHRISTO ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MURPHY, TODD GILMAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/29/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING NASH, DERECK SHAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/31/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (.20 OR GREATER) OGREN, PAMELA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/30/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PASCUAL, JULIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PEREZ, TONY ROBLERO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/16/2006

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PULLEY, ERIK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/23/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PRTOBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/14/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REYES, CHRISTIAN JESUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROBINSON, MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/03/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SHIELDS-, RAYMOND MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/08/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STUART, ERIK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/29/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERON, JABES MISAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/30/2005

Arresting Agency: Cleveland PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TROXTEL, ABIGAIL MADISON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WELCH, JACOB EARL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/13/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WISE, DEANDREA SHAUNESE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, EDWARD LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/26/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WIT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/06/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY







