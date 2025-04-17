LaFayette High Football Player, LHS Graduate Were Victims In Highway 27 Crash

The drivers of two vehicles were killed and a passenger was airlifted after a crash on Highway 27 at Rock Spring, Ga.

The victims were a LaFayette High School football player and a recent LHS graduate.

Brennon Beavers was a junior at the school.

Cassiddy Mitchell graduated last year.

Her brother, Cooper Mitchell, was seriously injured.

The accident happened on Tuesday near Industrial Drive.

Authorities said a gray Toyota Tacoma was going south and a gray Jeep Renegade was headed north. A black Nissan Rogue was near the Renegade.

The Tacoma driver suddenly turned left into the opposite lane, striking the Renegade and overturning. The driver of the Rogue tried to avoid the crash, but struck the Tacoma.