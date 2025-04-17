Latest Headlines

LaFayette High Football Player, LHS Graduate Were Victims In Highway 27 Crash

  • Thursday, April 17, 2025

The drivers of two vehicles were killed and a passenger was airlifted after a crash on Highway 27 at Rock Spring, Ga.

The victims were a LaFayette High School football player and a recent LHS graduate.

Brennon Beavers was a junior at the school.

Cassiddy Mitchell graduated last year.

Her brother, Cooper Mitchell, was seriously injured.

The accident happened on Tuesday near Industrial Drive.

Authorities said a gray Toyota Tacoma was going south and a gray Jeep Renegade was headed north. A black Nissan Rogue was near the Renegade.

The Tacoma driver suddenly turned left into the opposite lane, striking the Renegade and overturning. The driver of the Rogue tried to avoid the crash, but struck the Tacoma.

Bartender Says Chris Wright Was Extremely Drunk Just Prior To Being Killed Downtown
