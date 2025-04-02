Man, 60, Struck And Killed After He Lay Down On East 17th Street

A man, 60, was struck and killed Tuesday evening.



Chattanooga Police responded ay 8:38 p.m. to a pedestrian struck in the 2200 block of East 17th Street. Upon arrival, the officers found the man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.



