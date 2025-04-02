Man, 60, Struck And Killed After He Lay Down On East 17th Street

A man, 60, was struck and killed Tuesday evening.
Chattanooga Police responded ay 8:38 p.m. to a pedestrian struck in the 2200 block of East 17th Street. Upon arrival, the officers found the man with life-threatening injuries.
Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.
CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.
The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was walking on East 17th Street when he decided to lie down in the middle of the street while wearing dark clothing.
The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on South Lyerly Street and turned onto East 17th Street when the vehicle ran over the man lying in the roadway.