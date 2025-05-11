Latest Headlines

Road Construction On Lee Highway In Bradley County To Block Lanes

  • Sunday, May 11, 2025

Drivers traveling on US 64/SR 2 (Lee Highway) in Bradley County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will impact traffic.

Starting Monday and continuing for about a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time each day, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will reduce Lee Highway to one lane (in two-mile sections) controlled by a flagging operation from the Hamilton County line to Boss Road for resurfacing work.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect significant delays. Avoid the area if at all possible. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement. 

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information. 

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500. 

