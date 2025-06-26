Former Teacher Facing At Least 10 Years In Prison After Child Sex Guilty Plea

A former county and Chattanooga Preparatory School teacher has entered a guilty plea to the charge of enticement in Federal Court.

Kenya White appeared before Federal Magistrate Court Judge Mike Dumitru.

White will be sentenced later. Prosecutors said he faces a minimum of 10 years up to life.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 16, 2023, authorities responded to East Lake Academy, where White was then teaching. It was alleged there was inappropriate contact between White and a 12-year-old student. White was 30 at the time.

Authorities searched the child's phone and found numerous texts between him and the teacher.

White over a three-day period had sought to have the youth take sexually explicit photos of himself and send those to him, it was stated.

Authorities said in February 2025, when White was teaching at Chattanooga Prep, a student reported to a counselor that he had received inappropriate texts from White.

Prosecutors said over several months White communicated with the 14-year-old student by texts and Snapchat.

White asked the student if he could perform a sexual act on him and asked him to send him explicit photos of himself, authorities said.

White remains in custody pending sentencing.