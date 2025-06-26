Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Goes Without Tax Increase 4th Straight Year

  • Thursday, June 26, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The new budget for fiscal year 2026 was presented to the Signal Mountain Town Council by Town Manager Matt Justice after two public hearings. It was adopted unanimously.  It has been based on the property tax rate of $1.1002 for every $100 in assessed value of the property. That is the rate that Hamilton County set for the town which keeps property tax that is received the same as the year before despite the increase in assessments this year. The rate last year was $1.70.

Councilman Charles Poss commented that costs have increased, but for the fourth year in a row, the town has not increased taxes, which is a credit to the staff for asking for what is really needed not what they want.

The general fund this year is planned to be $8,873,640 with $7,625,055 coming from local property tax. It will be $9,873,266 with other financing sources There are total appropriations of $10,018,713, which leaves the town with a $139,154 shortfall, said Mr. Justice.

Included this year are merit raises for employees plus a cost-of-living adjustment increase that will have a $140,000 impact on the budget. There is revenue budgeted of $240,400 for the library fund, $384,500 in State Street Aid, $677,720 in the vehicle replacement fund, $540,879 in the stormwater fund and $2,343,200 in the water fund.

There are also required payments for two notes. The principal payment from the loan in 2015 with an outstanding principal of $1,435,900 is $151,100 and the interest payment of $64,272. And the outstanding principal on the 2017 loan is $1,945,987. It has a principal payment of $185,013 and an  estimated interest payment requirement of $43,817. Residents will have the  opportunity to  make comments and ask questions at a special called meeting for a second and final approval set for June  30 at 4 p.m. The new budget will go into effect on July 1.

The budget is available to see on the town’s website under “agenda packet.”

Discussion took place at the council meeting about the town’s boards and commissions. Currently there  are 16 and it has become difficult to find people to fill the boards and who actively participate on them. The council discussed eliminating those boards  that may no longer be relevant such as the personnel board and combining others. The town now has a human resource person who handles issues with employees. And the planning commission did not meet between November and April. And since then it has has been unable to get a quorum. Without a quorum, no vote can be taken. That means that the officers of the board cannot be elected. Town Attorney Harry Cash said in that case, the last elected officer will serve until they are replaced. Some boards, however, do not need to vote and can make recommendations, such as planning a movie night by the parks and recreation board.

And instead of having stand-alone boards such as the tree board and the recycling board, there will be consideration of creating a “sustainability/environmental education board,” with the tree and recycling board  under the umbrella. 

The council decided that the best way forward at this time will be to write a letter to all board members about the expectations of being on a board and asking the individuals to resign if they are unable to participate.

In other business, the council authorized Town Manager Justice to award  the contract to and enter into negotiations with Waste Connections for their bid amount of $363,380 for residential municipal solid waste hauling disposal services.

And approval was given to add $1 to the state fee that will be added to traffic tickets, increasing that fee to $2, which is a requirement of the state of Tennessee. The money collected will be used for driver safety education.

Vice Mayor Clay Crumbliss is the council’s representative for the transition of the MACC to city ownership. He met with current board members Dick and Cheryl Graham about the process of making separation plans. The council decided to assign the job of replacing the MACC Director to City Manager Justice who will also work on the transition plan including how the instructors will be handled as contractors.

The annual Fourth of July parade is coming up. Mr. Justice asks those who are interested in participating to notify town hall.

 

Latest Headlines
Walker County Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl
Walker County Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2025
Alleged Child Abuse Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/26/2025
Former Teacher Facing At Least 10 Years In Prison After Child Sex Guilty Plea
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2025
TVA Officials Say 1 Unit At Sequoyah Nuclear Plant Back Online, 2nd Should Be Soon
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2025
Signal Mountain Goes Without Tax Increase 4th Straight Year
  • Breaking News
  • 6/26/2025
July 4 Travelers In Tennessee Won’t Be Delayed By Construction
  • Government
  • 6/26/2025
Breaking News
Walker County Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl
Walker County Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl
  • 6/26/2025

A Walker County woman has been sentenced to 20 years, with five to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl. Mary Louis Harvey was convicted following an investigation ... more

TVA Officials Say 1 Unit At Sequoyah Nuclear Plant Back Online, 2nd Should Be Soon
  • 6/26/2025

TVA says one unit at the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant at Soddy Daisy is back online, and the second is being worked on and should be on soon. Scott Fiedler said Thursday, "Unit 1 is now online ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/26/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON,ASHLEIGH ... more

Breaking News
Pilot Killed, Passenger Injured In Crash Of Small Plane In Dunlap Hay Field
  • 6/25/2025
TVA Announces Power Availability Has Returned To Normal Levels
  • 6/25/2025
Bridge Over Apison Pike, Railroad, Greenway Now Open
  • 6/25/2025
Man Gets Life Without Parole, Plus 5 Years, In Walker County Road Rage Incident
  • 6/25/2025
Chattanoogan.com To Offer Legal Notice Publication Under Amended State Law
  • 6/25/2025
Opinion
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
Trade School Numbers Are Up
  • 6/26/2025
Making The World Safer
  • 6/26/2025
There's Not Good Evidence For Transitioning Kids
  • 6/22/2025
Sports
Lookouts Pitching Falters Again Against Blue Wahoos
  • 6/26/2025
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
  • 6/25/2025
Denman Extends Lead In State Amateur Defense
Denman Extends Lead In State Amateur Defense
  • 6/25/2025
Lookouts Drop Series Opener In Extra Innings
  • 6/25/2025
McNabb’s Late Eagles Earn Share Of State Am Lead With Denman
McNabb’s Late Eagles Earn Share Of State Am Lead With Denman
  • 6/24/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Parkway Towers, Medical Arts Building (Again) And Tattoos
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Parkway Towers, Medical Arts Building (Again) And Tattoos
  • 6/25/2025
10 Year Remembrance Tribute On The River For The Fallen Five Is July 16
  • 6/25/2025
Collegedale's Freedom Festival And Fireworks Is Thursday, July 3
Collegedale's Freedom Festival And Fireworks Is Thursday, July 3
  • 6/25/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 6/26/2025
NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter Makes Donations To 2 Organizations
NSDAR Moccasin Bend Chapter Makes Donations To 2 Organizations
  • 6/25/2025
Entertainment
Saturday Is Ladies Night At TVFCU Riverfront Nights
  • 6/26/2025
Heritage House Hosts A Cinematic Salute To "Grumpy Harry" In July
  • 6/25/2025
Sudanese Rock Is At Nightfall Friday
Sudanese Rock Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/24/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell With COPS Producer
  • 6/22/2025
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
  • 6/20/2025
Opinion
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
Trade School Numbers Are Up
  • 6/26/2025
Dining
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
Ernest Chinese To Close July 13
  • 6/23/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
Business
Urban League Welcomes 2025 Inclusion By Design Executive Leadership Program Cohort
Urban League Welcomes 2025 Inclusion By Design Executive Leadership Program Cohort
  • 6/25/2025
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
  • 6/25/2025
Questions Raised On PILOT "Clawback" As Steam Logistics Employment Plummets
  • 6/24/2025
Real Estate
City Of East Ridge Issues Public Warning Regarding Fraudulent Emails Targeting Rezoning Applicants
  • 6/25/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Preparing For Homeownership
  • 6/26/2025
Matt Bedsole Named CEO Of Invest Chattanooga
  • 6/20/2025
Student Scene
UTC Professor Reels In National Recognition For Cicada-Fish Research
UTC Professor Reels In National Recognition For Cicada-Fish Research
  • 6/23/2025
Skyuka Hall’s Head Of School Tapped For National Organization
  • 6/19/2025
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
  • 6/19/2025
Living Well
Hamilton County Secures $248,000 To Expand Youth Employment Program
  • 6/25/2025
Parkridge East Hospital Announces New Laborist Program
  • 6/25/2025
Erlanger Medical Group To Host Hiring Event In July
  • 6/25/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
  • 6/23/2025
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
  • 6/19/2025
AUDIO: Ben Haden Discusses Early Years Of Ministry
  • 6/18/2025
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
  • 6/24/2025
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
  • 6/23/2025
TWRA Withdraws License Fee Increase, Legislature Commits To Alternative Funding
  • 6/21/2025
Travel
McLemore Announces International Hospitality Partnership With Seaton House And Dunluce Lodge
  • 6/23/2025
Record 1.6 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel For July 4th Week
  • 6/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
  • 6/19/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Are We to Do With All This Shaking?
Bob Tamasy: What Are We to Do With All This Shaking?
  • 6/24/2025
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
  • 6/23/2025
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
  • 6/20/2025
Obituaries
Harold Hensley
Harold Hensley
  • 6/26/2025
Sean Erik Maxwell
Sean Erik Maxwell
  • 6/25/2025
Mary Forston Benson
Mary Forston Benson
  • 6/25/2025
Government
Shannon Miles Completes Certified County Finance Officers Program
Shannon Miles Completes Certified County Finance Officers Program
  • 6/25/2025
Dalton Firefighter Wins 3 Medals At Police And Fire Games
Dalton Firefighter Wins 3 Medals At Police And Fire Games
  • 6/25/2025
Police Find Driver Who Fled Accident - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/25/2025