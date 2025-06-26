Walker County Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Trafficking Fentanyl

A Walker County woman has been sentenced to 20 years, with five to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl.Mary Louis Harvey was convicted following an investigation by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. On June 5, 2024, DTF agents executed a visit to Harvey’s residence based on credible intelligence of drug activity. Ms. Harvey voluntarily led agents to her bedroom, where fentanyl-laced materials were discovered hidden inside a dresser. While in custody, she revealed another stash location, leading to the recovery of additional contraband."Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid linked to a wave of overdose deaths across Northwest Georgia." officials said.In total, agents seized 11 grams of fentanyl.A forensic review of Ms. Harvey’s phone uncovered messages consistent with ongoing drug deals.Ms. Harvey was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and pled guilty.She received a sentence of 20 years, with the first 5 to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.Chief Assistant District Attorney Lynsay Chapman prosecuted the case.District Attorney Clay Fuller said, “If you’re trafficking fentanyl in Walker County, get ready for prison, because that’s where you belong when you are pushing that poison into our communities. Fentanyl kills, and we are done playing games with those who profit from it. Thanks to the DTF, another trafficker is off the streets.”"The case underscores the District Attorney Fuller’s commitment to aggressively prosecuting fentanyl-related crimes and protecting Northwest Georgia from the deadly opioid crisis." officials said. "For Americans aged 18-45, a fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death."