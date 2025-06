TVA says one unit at the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant at Soddy Daisy is back online, and the second is being worked on and should be on soon.

Scott Fiedler said Thursday, "Unit 1 is now online as of 8:45 this morning. It was an issue with electronic equipment.





"Unit 2 is being worked on - the diaphragm for a main feedwater regulating valve. Think of your car's water pump... just bigger."

He said both issues were "non-nuclear."