Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BAXTER,JUSTIN CORDELL

208 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT



BERTENSHAW,CHRISTERPHER DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BISHOP,JOHN BYRON

2905 E 38 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUNCH,ADAM CHRISTUS

296 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



CHAUDOIN,COREY DELL

CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLLINS,JERRY ALAN

703 BUTTERFLY DRIVE FT OGLETHORPHE, 37402

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



EUBANKS,JAMICHAEL

3404 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FORD,VICTORIA

4606 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



GABRIEL MENDOZA,OLIVIO

3445 BROOKRIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GRAY,AVERY

1018 N RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HALL,PATRECE LASHAWN

3404 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



HAMBRICK,ANTHONY ANTONIO

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VOP POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HANCOCK,LEWIS JAMES

728 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 351280000

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HOLLINGSWORTH,JAMAR JAR DARIUS

2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



JENKINS,SHAVONTAE LATRICE

508 LATTIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



KERSHAW,CIERE RENE

909 HAWTHORNE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



LANIER,JAMES CALE

728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCGLAMERY,TAMMY DENISE

2905 E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



MOORE,DESTINY MARIA

1313 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



PORTER,ALEXANDRA DENE

201 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



WHIDDON,ERICA ELAINE

1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PROBATION CAPIAS (AGG. CRIMINAL TRESPASS)



WILLIAMS,KENYON DAQUAN

3400 JENKINS RD, APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



WOOD,ERIN F

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



YOUNG,CHELSEA LYNN

1902 CLOSE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

