Frye Mansion At Wildwood Destroyed By Fire

A Wildwood, Ga., mansion that was built in 1896 has been destroyed by fire.

A number of fire units responed to 1860 Pope Creek Road, but the historic house was completely engulfed by flames.

It was built by J.W. Frye, a Southern Railway executive.

The mansion was most recently in use as the Wildwood Valley Inn and Conference Center.

Dade County officials said, “Today, we mourn the loss of the Frye House - we grieve for a piece of our shared history.



"The Frye House was not only an architectural treasure, but a place woven into the memories of generations. Its sudden destruction by fire, last night, is a heartbreaking reminder of how fragile our cultural heritage can be.



"Thank you to the first responders who fought bravely to contain the blaze. Our thoughts are with the Cummings Family and the Wildwood community who loved and preserved this landmark for so long.



"Though the structure is gone, its legacy will continue to inspire us. Let us honor its memory by preserving and protecting what history remains.”