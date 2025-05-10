Bicyclist, 55, Struck And Killed Off Highway 58 On Saturday Morning

A bicyclist was struck and killed off Highway 58 at Murray Hills on Saturday morning.

At 7:17 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist at the intersection of the 4400 block of Oakhill Road and Sterchi Drive behind the Speedway.

Upon arrival, officers located a 55-year-old male bicyclist with life-threatening injuries. Officers immediately initiated CPR until Hamilton County EMS arrived and took over.

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Nissan was traveling south on Oakhill Road approaching the Sterchi Drive intersection. The bicyclist was traveling east on Sterchi Drive and rode in front of the Nissan. The vehicle subsequently struck the bicycle.

Hamilton County EMS transported the driver of the Nissan and a passenger to a local hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.