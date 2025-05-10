County School Principals Ask County, City To Invest More In Public Education

Members of the Hamilton County Principal Association, in a letter to the members of the Hamilton County Commission and the Chattanooga City Council, are asking increased funding for the schools.

The letter says:

On behalf of the Hamilton County Principal Association, we write not just as school administrators - but as frontline leaders, trusted community voices, and fierce advocates for the more than 45,000 students and thousands of educators who fill our public schools each day.

We are asking you to increase the percentage of local funding allocated to our school system through a rebalancing of priorities that demonstrates a collective commitment to the future of our city and county. This is not a form letter. This is a sincere request for intentional partnership.

From the classroom to the bus stop, from the front office to the cafeteria, schools are where the next generation is shaped. And yet, as budgets tighten, schools are being asked to do more with a less – again. Principals across Hamilton County are being asked to make decisions that will directly impact students’ daily experiences: eliminating counselors, interventionists, academic tutors, and essential school staff. Central Office leaders are doing their part by scaling back district operations. But the need continues to outweigh the resources.

We know that public opinion is shifting - and with it, skepticism grows. Recent polling reflects that shift. That is why we are calling for collaboration across city, county, and school leadership. This is a community issue that requires cooperative efforts, not divisive talk. Public education must be a shared responsibility, not a political wedge.

We are asking you to join us in action:

• Re-examine current budget allocations and identify areas where increased investment in public education is possible.

• Commit to a joint funding framework with the school board to ensure transparency, accountability, and results.

• Meet with school leaders to hear directly how these cuts will impact real students in real time.

Let Hamilton County be known as a community that does not just say it values education - but proves it. Send a clear, unified message that you believe in our schools, our educators, and the potential of every child. Make it known that you will not sit silently while school funding is diminished.

Public education is not a partisan issue, it is a moral and economic one. It is the foundation of a strong workforce, a safe community, and a thriving local economy. When our schools succeed, we all succeed.

Respectfully, The Hamilton County Principal Association