Earthquake That Struck Saturday Morning Below Knoxville Was Felt All Over Chattanooga Area

An earthquake that struck south of Knoxville on Saturday morning was felt throughout the Chattanooga area.

The United State Geological Service said the center was 21 miles south of Greenback, Tn.

It hit at 9:04 a.m.

The depth was at 15.4 miles.

Amy Dover lives off Ooltewah–Ringgold Road and said her house shook for about 25 to 30 seconds. Other residents in the area reported the same thing.

They took to Facebook to record their experiences:

Linda Sehorne Weather: I thought my bed was possessed it shook so hard! I'm on the Northshore.

Kelley Sisk Mitts: We felt it in Hixson too.

Tommy Blevins: Felt in LaFayette, Ga.

Hank Williams: We felt it here at the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

Chrissie Nichol: Scared me here in Collegedale. I'm sitting on my couch having coffee and the couch started shaking.

Ben Cagle: "I felt it..... thought it was just the aftermath of drinks and food at last night's ball game.

Dennis Norwood: Our house shook in Ringgold.

Paula Horne: Felt it in Red Bank.

Russ Maroon: Felt it in Ooltewah

Let us know your earthquake experience at news@chattanoogan.com