Man In Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Duplex Fire In East Chattanooga

A man was in critical condition after being pulled from a burning duplex in East Chattanooga on Saturday morning.

Firefighters had to knock flames down as they made their way through the home to get to the victim and then bring him out.

The man, who was found in a back bedroom, was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents from the duplex fire.

At 10:58 a.m., Green Shift companies responded to the 1100 block of Sheridan Avenue after 911 received reports of a residential structure fire with possible entrapment. They found smoke coming from the eaves of the single-story structure.

Firefighters immediately launched a fire attack and conducted a primary search. They located the man inside the burning home and extricated the patient from the duplex.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital as CFD personnel continued working to extinguish the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 10, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded, along with CFD Investigations and CFD Supply.