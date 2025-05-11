Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARWOOD, ALEXANDER MARSHAL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/08/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE
|
|BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BRYANT, REGINALD MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BULLARD, ERIC EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUSH, CLARISSA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE REPORTS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CRAIG, CHROSTOPHER MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/30/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/18/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|GILBERT, WILLIAM RANSOM
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (RESIDENTIAL BURGULARY)
|
|HAMBRICK, ANTHONY ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/15/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VOP POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, KAYLA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JACQUEZ, JONATHAN MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MEJIA-CHALATE, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MENDEZ-TOMAS, FREDY OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/24/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
|
|MOORE, DESTINY MARIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|PADDIO, JAHMARCUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICT
|
|PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|PEREZ MAZARIEGOS, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PIERCE, JEFFERSON ARNOLD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/31/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|RAMIREZ REYNOSO, BERNABE JOSE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|RAYMUNDO-RAFAEL, ERIC E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/11/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|STRANGE, GWENYTH MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILLIAMS, MARVIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|