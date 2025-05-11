Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, May 11, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARWOOD,ALEXANDER MARSHAL
320 HWY US 147 PIKEVILLE, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE

BAILEY,KYLIA DESHAE
2013 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRAVO-GONZALEZ,MICHAEL
2117 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BROOKS,SHAWAN JOY
803 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRYANT,REGINALD MONTEZ
7721 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162735
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED - DUI

BULLARD,ERIC EUGENE
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022705
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
BURNS,CHARLES ALEXANDER
729 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BUSH,CLARISSA MONIQUE
2300 WILSON ST, APT 3M CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FORGERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BUSH,CLARISSA MONIQUE
2300 WILSON ST, APT 3M CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRAIG,CHROSTOPHER MAURICE
4451 SHAWHAW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

DOZIER,MARKO JUWAN
1001 TEESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ETHERIDGE,CANDACE DIANE
236 EAST PALISTINE AVE MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST

GILBERT,WILLIAM RANSOM
6012 MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374154336
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (RESIDENTIAL BURGULARY)

HARRIS,KAYLA DESHAY
2574 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEDRICK,JASON ANDREW
182 JONES ST ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
JACQUEZ,JONATHAN MANUEL
273 WOODLAWN RD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEVI,COLE BRYANT
827 LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

LEWIS,DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
Homeless Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LIVINGSTON,MICHAEL STEPHEN
318 MIDVILLE AVE RED BANK, 30736
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
MARBURY,MARCELL JERMAINE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTIN,DEVIN LEBRON
2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MATHEWS,LAUREN RENEE
6413 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37209
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MEJIA-CHALATE,ROBERTO CARLOS
2424 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MENDEZ-TOMAS,FREDY OTONIEL
426 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
FALSE IDENTIFICATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

MOONEY,CHARLES ADAM
1 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
HOMELESS APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICT

PARIS,JOHN AUSTIN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PATTON,DAQUISHA LASHAY
1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043518
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

PEREZ MAZARIEGOS,BRYAN
4219 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING

PHILLIPS,TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
102 TALLY RD BRAINARD, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED

PIERCE,JEFFERSON ARNOLD
1900 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

RAMIREZ REYNOSO,BERNABE JOSE
4205 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RAYMUNDO-RAFAEL,ERIC E
1123 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REYNOSO RAMOS,YONI AGUILES
601 JAMES S ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
UNDERAGE DRINKING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RICHMOND,TIMOTHY KENT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIPLEY FERNANDEZ,YOHEIRY VICTO
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STRANGE,GWENYTH MORGAN
6582 BAYONET LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

UNDERWOOD,DEJUAN DEVONTE
5714 WILDER DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
WILLIAMS,MARVIN ANTHONY
2300 WILSON ST APT 8A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
