Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARWOOD,ALEXANDER MARSHAL

320 HWY US 147 PIKEVILLE, 37343

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE



BAILEY,KYLIA DESHAE

2013 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BRAVO-GONZALEZ,MICHAEL

2117 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BROOKS,SHAWAN JOY

803 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BRYANT,REGINALD MONTEZ

7721 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162735

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED - DUI



BULLARD,ERIC EUGENE

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022705

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BURNS,CHARLES ALEXANDER

729 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BUSH,CLARISSA MONIQUE

2300 WILSON ST, APT 3M CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BUSH,CLARISSA MONIQUE

2300 WILSON ST, APT 3M CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CRAIG,CHROSTOPHER MAURICE

4451 SHAWHAW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)



DOZIER,MARKO JUWAN

1001 TEESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



ETHERIDGE,CANDACE DIANE

236 EAST PALISTINE AVE MADISON, 37115

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST



GILBERT,WILLIAM RANSOM

6012 MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374154336

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (RESIDENTIAL BURGULARY)



HARRIS,KAYLA DESHAY

2574 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HEDRICK,JASON ANDREW

182 JONES ST ROCKWOOD, 37854

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JACQUEZ,JONATHAN MANUEL

273 WOODLAWN RD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LEVI,COLE BRYANT

827 LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37373

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



LEWIS,DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE

Homeless Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LIVINGSTON,MICHAEL STEPHEN

318 MIDVILLE AVE RED BANK, 30736

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



MADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN

2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

MARBURY,MARCELL JERMAINE

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MARTIN,DEVIN LEBRON

2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MATHEWS,LAUREN RENEE

6413 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37209

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MEJIA-CHALATE,ROBERTO CARLOS

2424 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MENDEZ-TOMAS,FREDY OTONIEL

426 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

FALSE IDENTIFICATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE



MOONEY,CHARLES ADAM

1 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PADDIO,JAHMARCUS LEE

HOMELESS APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICT



PARIS,JOHN AUSTIN

701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PATTON,DAQUISHA LASHAY

1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043518

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



PEREZ MAZARIEGOS,BRYAN

4219 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING



PHILLIPS,TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER

102 TALLY RD BRAINARD, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED



PIERCE,JEFFERSON ARNOLD

1900 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



RAMIREZ REYNOSO,BERNABE JOSE

4205 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



RAYMUNDO-RAFAEL,ERIC E

1123 CRANBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



REYNOSO RAMOS,YONI AGUILES

601 JAMES S ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

UNDERAGE DRINKING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RICHMOND,TIMOTHY KENT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RIPLEY FERNANDEZ,YOHEIRY VICTO

727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



STRANGE,GWENYTH MORGAN

6582 BAYONET LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



UNDERWOOD,DEJUAN DEVONTE

5714 WILDER DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL

2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL

2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WILLIAMS,MARVIN ANTHONY

2300 WILSON ST APT 8A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

ARWOOD, ALEXANDER MARSHAL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/08/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BRYANT, REGINALD MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED - DUI BULLARD, ERIC EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, CLARISSA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CRAIG, CHROSTOPHER MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/30/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) DOZIER, MARKO JUWAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/18/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST GILBERT, WILLIAM RANSOM

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (RESIDENTIAL BURGULARY) HAMBRICK, ANTHONY ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/15/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VOP POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, KAYLA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACQUEZ, JONATHAN MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MEJIA-CHALATE, ROBERTO CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MENDEZ-TOMAS, FREDY OTONIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/24/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

FALSE IDENTIFICATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE MOORE, DESTINY MARIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) PADDIO, JAHMARCUS LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICT PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) PEREZ MAZARIEGOS, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/14/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED PIERCE, JEFFERSON ARNOLD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/31/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) RAMIREZ REYNOSO, BERNABE JOSE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE RAYMUNDO-RAFAEL, ERIC E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/11/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF STRANGE, GWENYTH MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILLIAMS, MARVIN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





