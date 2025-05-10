Latest Headlines

Earl Freudenberg: Mama Memories For Mother's Day

  Saturday, May 10, 2025
  Earl Freudenberg
Norma Freudenberg at the keyboard
Norma Freudenberg at the keyboard

“Suppertime” by Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis and the Anita Kerr Singers was a number one song in 1953. The song starts out, “Many years ago in days of childhood, I used to play till evening shadows come. And then winding down that old familiar pathway, I heard my mother call at set of sun, Come Home, Come Home, its Suppertime.

As we honor our mothers on Mother’s Day, I can hear my mother calling in the backyard of our childhood house on Lyndon Avenue in White Oak, “Earl, Earl, Come Home it’s Suppertime.” She was loud and everyone heard her.

Now decades later those words still echo in my mind, bringing back memories of my childhood days. We always had plenty to eat; especially hamburgers and hot dogs. Sunday was extra special as mother would start a roast beef on Saturday evening that was cooked in a large black skillet. She’d string some green beans, peel potatoes for some mashed potatoes, and cut up cabbage for slaw.

We’d wake up Sunday morning and turn on WDOD radio to listen to Dr. Charles Fuller and the Old Fashion Revival Hour in preparation for church. Mother would write down some of the songs used on the radio broadcast and play them before morning worship at the First Church of the Nazarene.

Norma Freudenberg’s life was filled with music. She started violin lessons at the age of seven and was soon playing the piano. Mother served as one of the pianists at the First Nazarene Church for 35 years. She played on many of the church radio programs and was even called by WDOD during the 50’s to play the piano for some of their live studio broadcasts.

My mother joined Calvary Bible Church in the early 1980’s. When Pastor John Lanham learned of her musical ability, she started playing the organ for worship services when the regular organist had to retire for health reasons.

CBC Minister of Music David Carpenter said, “Your mother could pick up a song and start playing it as soon as I’d start singing. She was an amazing musician.”

After 25 years at Calvary, mother became a resident of St. Barnabas Nursing Home. With her health declining, Mother asked the nurse, “Where is your piano?” and they took her to the large baby grand in the St. Barnabas lobby.

Chaplain Buckley Robbins heard Mother and quickly recruited her for Sunday morning worship. He said, “Mrs. Freudenberg had a God-given talent and, when she played, her audience would really sing.

Former broadcaster Rick Govan did work for the Episcopal Church (who operated St. Barnabas) and said, “We all loved your mother and enjoyed her music. Our residents looked forward to hearing Mrs. Freudenberg, she was very good.”

Chattanooga Times writer Bill Casteel did volunteer work at St. Barnabas. Mr. Casteel said while serving coffee one morning to the residents, he heard someone playing the piano in the chapel. Mr. Casteel said, “I just had to stop and listen, she was playing, “Victory in Jesus.”

Mother was selected St. Barnabas volunteer of the year in 2012 and voted queen by the residents. She received her crown from veteran broadcaster Jed Mescon.

Mother played for numerous funerals and weddings, even the wedding of Hamilton County Clerk Bill and Marlene Knowles.

My mother had the ability to play by ear, but would quickly tell you, “I can read music.”

Norma Freudenberg met the Savior she’d been playing about, Oct. 12, 2014.

Chaplain Robbins said, “Norma was wheeled into the chapel for the morning service at 10:30. We started to sing, ‘O Worship the King’ and her fingers quickly froze; she’d apparently suffered a stroke.”

That same evening her granddaughter, Amy Dover, told her, “Its ok, Grandmommy for you to go ahead and join Poppy.” It wasn’t long until Norma Freudenberg met her Lord and Savior, the MASTER she served at the various musical instruments for over 80 years.

The late Luther Masingil said his favorite recording about mother was “I.O.U.” by Jimmy Dean with the theme of “a heart as big as a house.” Luther said his favorite line in the record was, “She managed by simply doing without a lot of things she needed herself.”

This writer is reminded of the country song, “Roses for Mana” by C.W. McCall. The story line goes; a man was on his way to Florida and stopped at a flower shop to wire roses to his mother. He met a little boy who didn’t have enough money to purchase roses for his mom. The man bought him a dozen roses and on his way out of town (headed for vacation); he passed the little boy kneeling with the roses at his mother’s grave. The man turned around and went back home to Tennessee to spend the rest of the day with his mother.

If your mother is still alive spend some time with her. How I wish could I could hear that call again from the back yard, “Earl, Earl, Come home its suppertime.”

Jed and Mother
Jed and Mother
A Wildwood, Ga., mansion that was built in 1896 has been destroyed by fire. A number of fire units responed to 1860 Pope Creek Road, but the historic house was completely engulfed by flames. ... more

