Ambulances Converge On I-75 At East Ridge After Wreck Involving 6 Passenger Vehicles, Tractor Trailer

A wreck involving six passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer on I-75 at East Ridge brought numerous lifesaving efforts on Sunday afternoon.At approximately 5:20 p.m., East Ridge Police and Fire received a dispatch call to Northbound I-75 around the 1.2-mile marker regarding a multiple-vehicle crash.Officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded quickly and began immediate lifesaving efforts.It was found that two vehicles were on fire.Emergency personnel prioritized lifesaving and performed multiple extractions.As of 6:45 p.m., all those injured in the wreck had been transported.The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriffs, and Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to assist efforts on the scene.East Ridge Police said at 9:25 p.m., "Crews will be working the area for several hours and commuters are being strongly encouraged to find alternate routes.Vehicle traffic is being diverted off I-75 North onto exit 1."No information regarding patient names, status, or locations will be released at this time, it was stated.