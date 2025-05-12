Latest Headlines

Charges Against Ximena Arias-Cristobal Dismissed In Dalton

  • Monday, May 12, 2025

The Dalton Police Department and the prosecuting attorney of the City of Dalton have dismissed charges against Ximena Arias-Cristobal of making an improper turn and driving without a valid driver’s license. After a review of the dash cam video of the traffic stop, it was determined that Ms. Arias-Cristobal’s vehicle appeared similar to the offending vehicle but was not the vehicle that made an improper turn.

Earlier on Monday, the City of Dalton administrator was notified by the assistant police chief that a dismissal for the improper turn citation was in process after a review of the dash cam video of the traffic stop. The prosecuting attorney was consulted and concurred with dismissing any and all charges related to Ms. Arias-Cristobal regarding the traffic stop which occurred on May 5. The city attorney promptly notified the attorneys for Ms. Arias-Cristobal.

The traffic stop video shows a black pickup truck passing in front of the camera’s view traveling westbound on Walnut Avenue in the right-hand turning lane. Once out of the camera’s view, the officer saw the truck make an illegal right hand turn north to travel north on Thornton Avenue. Right hand turns on red are not permitted at this intersection. The officer then proceeds to attempt to pull out to stop the offending truck, but the officer had to wait behind another vehicle which stopped at the red light. At this time, eastbound traffic on Walnut Avenue got a green light, and a line of vehicles turned left to travel northbound on Thornton Avenue. Ximena Arias-Cristobal was driving a dark gray pickup truck in this line of cars. After the line of cars moved past, the DPD officer got a green light to turn north onto Thornton Avenue. The officer traveled north looking for the truck, and stopped Arias-Cristobal’s dark gray Dodge truck when he caught up to her near the intersection with Crawford Street. The audio recording of the traffic stop did not begin recording until after the officer’s initial contact with Ms. Arias-Cristobal.


