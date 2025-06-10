Latest Headlines

Planning Panel Requires Developer To Widen Country Lane

  • Tuesday, June 10, 2025
  • Hannah Campbell

An unprecedented decision on Monday shows that the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission is moving to require developers to assume some burden of infrastructure.

“This is a big, big deal,” said Commission Chair Ethan Collier, who voted for approval with the condition that the developer widen the country lane for fire access along his property line.

The request was approved 6-4, against staff recommendation, to rezone two addresses on Sandry Lane in East Brainerd from A-1 Agricultural District to R-1 Single-Family Residential District. RPA Director of Development Services Bryan Schulz had recommended denial because the density is not compatible with the current land use plan and because the rural road is not to fire code.

Chairman Collier admitted that asking developers to build infrastructure may be overstepping the commission’s legal bounds. He linked the uncharted nature to the November 2024 first-ever denial of a preliminary plat because of insufficient fire access.

“The planning commission is not being very well-equipped to handle either one of those,” he said. “I feel like we’re lacking a lot of information.”

Chairman Collier asked that the commission meet with the county attorney, fire marshal and others for clarity and to sync the obligations of the county and the developer. The county attorney reviews approvals before they come before the County Commission anyway, it was stated.

“I think that’s offering more opportunity to provide housing in a tight market,” said Commissioner Nathan Bird. “It is a big leap, but I think it has merit.”

Commissioner Nathan Janeway, county director of development services, said property taxes would never pay for necessary road improvements and predicted that the planning commission would see more and more requests where roads and sewer don’t support the density.

“Development’s getting harder,” Commissioner Janeway said. “We’re quickly using all the good spots to build housing.”

City designee Chris Anderson first moved to approve the request, with the condition that developer Joseph Ingram widen the country lane to 20 feet for one-third of a mile, all the way to Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

He later amended his motion to ask that Mr. Ingram only widen the road along his own property line.

County Commissioner Mike Chauncey seconded the motion.

“It’s enough to get us to the County Commission,” Commissioner Chauncey said. “At least we can get it off this commission’s plate.”

“We’re trying to find every little parcel of property,” said Commissioner Barry Payne. “What kind of can of worms are we opening?”

