Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BARNER,RUDOLPH

1911 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BECKMAN,MADISON DEVO

10400 SNOW HILL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BELL,JOSHUA LUTHER

1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRODGEN,TRACIE RENEE

2111 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CAMPOS,CHASITY DAWN

9066 UPCHURCH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CASTLE,DIANE NICOLE

1219 HAMILTON AVEBUE S PITTSBURGH, 37380

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAVITT,KENNETH LEE

3414 RHINEHEART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



COURTNEY,ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DAVE,ANA INDIVERI

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FORD,MINDY MARIE

6809 FRECH QUARTER COURT HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GOODE,JAMES EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



HARRIS,EMMANUEL JAREEL

612 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



HERNDON,KRISTOPHER THOMAS

5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOLLAND,DONYELL DEWAYNE

800 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

TN Dept of Corr

Charges:



JONES,RICKY RICARDO

751 RUNYAN DR APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 374051209

Age at Arrest:

70 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



JUAREZ,MARIA M

2516 TRIANGLE FARM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MATHEWS,ABIGAIL MARIE

73 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MCCRARY,GEORGE MATTHEWS

8469 MOUNTAIN LAUREL TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MOODY,COREY LESTER

620 LINDSAY AVENUE HOMELESS EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PEREZ-GONZALEZ,TIMOTEO

2104 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD INVOLVING DEATH

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



ROGERS,LENEAL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ROWE,TANASIA PEARL

1130 NORTH THAMENERE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SAXTON DUPREE,VINCENT WAYNE

2207 E 26TH ST CT APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SERRANO LUGUE,CRISTIAN GUADALU

4174 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



TORRES LOZOYA,EDGAR IVAN

UNKNOWN PIKEVILLE, 38585

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WELCH,JAQUITA CONHIA

2350 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WILLIAMS,JAYLA CHENELLE

801 N.

MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTYOUNG,BRANTLEY E9214 RAMBLEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEZARATE GARCIA,CATALINO MIGUEL69 GOLDMAN LANE ROSSVILE, 37421Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Lookout Mountain PDCharges:ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINORAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

