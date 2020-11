Current vice mayor Lee Davis had a lead over current mayor Bill Trohanis in the hotly contested race for mayor of Walden.

It was Davis 653 to Trohanis 591.

The two sparred over a grocery store development at the former Lines Orchids property.

Mr. Davis was outvoted 2-1 on that issue.

Lizzy Schmidt was ahead for an open alderman seat. She had 559 to 446 for Colin Johnson and 177 for Kristin M. Allen.

This information will be updated.