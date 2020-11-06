I want to thank Scott Allen and the employees of the Election Commission as well as the poll workers for the exceptional job being done for us in conducting the elections in our county, especially the general election just concluded. Charles Rucker (click for more)

Somewhere is the Australian Outback, in the wilds of Tanzania, on the shores of Cape Fear and on the docks of Singapore there are people laughing. They are hooting the United States, now the greatest country over all those God overlooks, for just conducting the most idiotic election since Biblical times. We have judges in scattered states who have decreed from the bench of Justice ... (click for more)