Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Nominations Of Chuck Atchley, Katherine Crytzer To Serve As U.S. District Court Judges For Eastern District Of Tennessee

Chuck Atchley and Katherine Crytzer were approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee to serve as U.S. District Court Judges for the Eastern District of Tennessee:



Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Chuck Atchley has spent nearly 20 years working on behalf of East Tennesseans in the federal court system. There is no more widely respected and experienced federal prosecutor in East Tennessee. I am confident he will serve the Eastern District well.

“If confirmed by the Senate, Ms.

Crytzer will be the second woman to be a federal district judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee. She also will serve Tennessee and the country well.”"There are currently two vacancies in the Eastern District of Tennessee and caseloads are rising quickly. The Senate should confirm judicial nominees with good character, good temperament, high intelligence and a high respect for the law. Mr. Atchley and Ms. Crytzer possess these qualities, and I urge the Senate to promptly confirm them both.”