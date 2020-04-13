 Monday, April 13, 2020 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TMA Applauds Extension Of State At Home Through End Of April; Governor Lee Wants To Gradually "Reboot" Economy In May

Monday, April 13, 2020

The Tennessee Medical Association, representing its 9,000 member physicians, said Monday it "stands in strong support of Governor Lee’s extension of his statewide stay at home executive order issued today."

The group said, "As small business owners who are members of the Tennessee economy, we know how difficult this action is to take.  We applaud his leadership, his decisive action, and his ability to balance the public health needs of Tennesseans with his desire to restart our economy.

"Tennessee physicians stand ready to partner with Governor Lee to provide medical counsel regarding the COVID- 19 pandemic that we all are facing, and we pledge to work together with him on a plan to safely return Tennesseans to work."

Governor Lee said Monday he was extending the stay at home order through April 30.

However, he said a process would begin the first of May to gradually "reboot" the state's economy.

He said, "In cooperation with the guidance from the White House, Tennessee’s Stay at Home Order is extended through April 30. The updated executive order is available here.

"The Unified Command Group will continue to consult with experts, analyze all available data, and monitor CDC recommendations for the remainder of this month. Beginning in May, a phased reboot of the economy in planned."

 

Governor Lee announced the development of the Economic Recovery Group to focus on a phased reboot of the state economy. The group will be led by Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell and will work in coordination with legislative leadership, local mayors, health care professionals, and representatives of impacted industries. The Economic Recovery Group will issue industry-specific guidance so that businesses can be prepared to operate safely and protect their employees and customers.

 

He said, "By formalizing an economic recovery specific group, this will ensure the Unified Command Group will continue their focused efforts of disease management, improving hospital and testing capacity, and increasing our PPE supply chain. The Unified Command Group will also be making recommendations about when and how to begin the phased-in reopening of the economy." 


