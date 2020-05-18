 Monday, May 18, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $41,405 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

Monday, May 18, 2020
U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.  
 
The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.  Other jurisdictions can determine if they are eligible for funds and may apply immediately by visiting this website.  The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications. 
 
“As this country continues to fight COVID-19, our office remains committed to deterring, investigating, and prosecuting those who seek to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.  This funding will help many of the communities struggling in these trying times and provide some much-needed relief to our district,” said U.S.
Attorney Overbey.   
 
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering    reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs.  “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.” 
 
The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude using these funds for dealing with COVID-19.  Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.  
 
Agencies eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding.  Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

May 18, 2020

Public Swimming Pools To Reopen

May 18, 2020

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $41,405 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

May 18, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Hamilton County public pools will reopen, following guidance from Governor Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge for the reopening of swimming pools. Here are the guidelines: Implement appropriate ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Public Swimming Pools To Reopen

Hamilton County public pools will reopen, following guidance from Governor Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge for the reopening of swimming pools. Here are the guidelines: Implement appropriate protocols for aquatic venues, such as swimming pools, hot tubs and saunas, in accordance with CDC Considerations for Public Pools, which at a minimum should include: o Modify layouts of ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $41,405 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation ... (click for more)

Opinion

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall ‘when’ or ‘why’ – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Graduate 20 Student-Athletes With Degrees

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department celebrates the Class of 2020 with 26 student-athletes earning degrees at the end of the spring semester. The actual commencement ceremonies at UTC have been postponed until later in the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am amazed by the efforts and adaptations that the entire University had to go through ... (click for more)

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors