 Thursday, May 21, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dade County Health Department Offering Free Drive-up COVID-19 Testing

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all Georgians who request it, whether they have symptoms or not. The Dade Health Department, 71 Case Avenue, Suite H-100, Trenton, is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

 

Anyone wanting to be tested should go to the health department, remain in their vehicle, call 706 657-4213, and say they want to be tested for COVID-19.

A nurse will come to the vehicle, obtain contact information for follow-up, and collect the specimen needed for testing. Test results will be reported just as soon as available.

         

“We encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19 infection to determine who is currently ill and contagious,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District. “This helps us identify people who might transmit the virus. We can then isolate them to prevent transmission, ensure they’re cared for, identify and interview their close contacts, and quarantine and monitor these individuals as necessary to slow the spread of the virus.”

 

The Northwest Health District is now conducting free COVID-19 testing at health departments or other sites in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker counties. 

 

For the locations of all Georgia COVID-19 testing sites, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site. For contact information for these sites, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-testingdirect-patient-lines.


May 21, 2020

Signal Mountain Commission Not Yet Ready To Open Pool, Gym; Rainbow Lake Parking Area Reopened

May 21, 2020

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

May 21, 2020

Police Blotter: Vine Street Man Wants Drone Away From His Property; "Contractor" Pedals Away With $400 Chainsaw


After a full day meeting devoted to discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposed by Town Manager Boyd Veal, Signal Mountain Commissioners ended the meeting talking about how the town ... (click for more)

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd ... (click for more)

A man on Vine Street reported suspicious activity. He said two black males were flying a drone in the back yard of his residence. He said while the drone was being flown, his son touched it. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Signal Mountain Commission Not Yet Ready To Open Pool, Gym; Rainbow Lake Parking Area Reopened

After a full day meeting devoted to discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposed by Town Manager Boyd Veal, Signal Mountain Commissioners ended the meeting talking about how the town and recreation facilities will operate as the coronavirus threat continues. The budget will be formally presented for a vote at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on June 8. ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Vice Mayor Amy Speek Moving, Leaving Council

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd Veal said that, according to the charter, if a council member is not a resident of the town for a period of 60 days, they must forfeit their position on the council. The council then has ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is In Chaos

I have never heard of a “penumbra.” When a senior member of Erlanger’s medical staff used it in a sentence, it made no sense to me. Later, another Erlanger surgeon explained to that at the onset of a stroke in the brain, that is why every second counts in a race to the emergency room because the “penumbra” is vital in treatment. A stroke occurs when blood gets access to the brain ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces 2020 Cross Country Schedule

The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season. “We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Signs 5 Freshmen

Cleveland State Volleyball has welcomed five freshmen to its 2020 roster. Head Volleyball Coach Alizabeth Atnip looks forward to seeing what this recruiting class can contribute in her second season at the helm. She said,“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels. We have a well- rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors