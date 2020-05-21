 Thursday, May 21, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Justin Lynn Conner Facing Charges For Stealing Camper, Fighting Deputies

Thursday, May 21, 2020
Justin Lynn Conner
Justin Lynn Conner

Justin Lynn Conner is facing several charges after police said he stole a camper, led law enforcement on a chase, and fought two police officers in a creek bed. 

Law enforcement observed an older Ford Explorer towing a newer camper on Thrasher Pike on Tuesday. According to the police report, the truck pulled into a parking lot and the officer then initiated contact with the driver, who identified himself as James Conner, 34, and the passenger Garth Schafluetzel.

Conner said the camper was their grandfather’s, but he could not provide a phone number or any information about his grandfather, according to police. After running both passengers through a database, the officer discovered Conner's first name was actually Justin.

After talking about the name issue with Conner, the driver began to fight the deputies. According to the police report,  Conner “continually shouted for Garth to help him out.” Garth just put his hands in the air and did not assist Conner. Conner was tazed, hit with batons, and blasted with pepper spray, and yet he continued to fight, according to the police report.

As the deputies continued to fight into a creek, Conner was able to get a deputy into a headlock. The deputy broke out of the headlock  and began to hit Conner with a baton. Conner then tried to take the baton out of another officer’s hands.

After this episode, Conner began to run down through the creek bed. Police said Conner threw rocks and debris into the officers’ faces as he ran away. Once he ran across the street and into the woods, deputies were able to get Conner into custody. 

While this chase was going on, Schafluetzel ran away from the scene. Law enforcement also discovered the camper had been stolen from Arc Care Storage Facility off Hixson Pike. The owners of the camper arrived on scene and said the $34,000 vehicle had sustained $50 in damage.

After being treated at Memorial Hixson for injuries, Conner was transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He has been charged with theft over $10,000, two counts of aggravated assault on police, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and driving on a revoked license for DUI.


May 21, 2020

After a full day meeting devoted to discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposed by Town Manager Boyd Veal, Signal Mountain Commissioners ended the meeting talking about how the town ... (click for more)

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,775 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 78 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 40,663 ... (click for more)



After a full day meeting devoted to discussing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget proposed by Town Manager Boyd Veal, Signal Mountain Commissioners ended the meeting talking about how the town and recreation facilities will operate as the coronavirus threat continues. The budget will be formally presented for a vote at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on June 8. ... (click for more)

There will be a vacancy on the Signal Mountain Town Council beginning in July. Due to a move out of state, Vice Mayor Amy Speek’s last council meeting will be on July 13. City Manager Boyd Veal said that, according to the charter, if a council member is not a resident of the town for a period of 60 days, they must forfeit their position on the council. The council then has ... (click for more)

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is In Chaos

I have never heard of a “penumbra.” When a senior member of Erlanger’s medical staff used it in a sentence, it made no sense to me. Later, another Erlanger surgeon explained to that at the onset of a stroke in the brain, that is why every second counts in a race to the emergency room because the “penumbra” is vital in treatment. A stroke occurs when blood gets access to the brain ... (click for more)

UTC Announces 2020 Cross Country Schedule

The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season. “We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Signs 5 Freshmen

Cleveland State Volleyball has welcomed five freshmen to its 2020 roster. Head Volleyball Coach Alizabeth Atnip looks forward to seeing what this recruiting class can contribute in her second season at the helm. She said,“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels. We have a well- rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. ... (click for more)


