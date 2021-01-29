5 Silverdale Inmates Charged With Attempted Murder In Attack On Fellow Prisoner; Victim Had 73 Stab Wounds In Assault Lasting 1-2 Hours

Five inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center have been charged with attempted first-degree murder in an attack on a fellow prisoner that left him with 73 stab wounds.

The incident happened last Oct. 5 and the victim at first declined to cooperate with investigators. The Sheriff's Office said he has now made positive identifications.

Charged are Dedrick Lamont Lindsey, Jr., 26; James Costlow, 32; Maurice Thurman, 45; Patrick Watts, 19, and Tracy Freeman, 51.

They are also charged with criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon in a penal institution, and aggravated riot.

Authorities said the defendants are all members of gangs or security threat groups (STGs).

The complaint says the victim "was violently and brutally assaulted by fellow inmates" in a cell at the Silverdale jail using home-made knives known as "shanks" or "butchers".

It says two or three others may have also been involved in the late-night attack.

That day, officers responded to Erlanger Hospital at 11:30 p.m. They were told the victim would not say what had happened to him when questioned at the jail and hospital. A deputy observed the inmate at the hospital "and noted his injuries were severe." He began cooperating with authorities on Oct. 23.

He picked the five individuals who are charged out of photo lineups.

The victim said he recognized Dedrick Lindsey Jr. as the person who had shot his cousin on Dec. 13, 2017. The cousin had recently testified against Lindsey in Criminal Court. The victim said that testimony brought on the attack against him. In that case, Lindsey is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The victim said on Oct. 5 he had been transferred from the Echo 1 pod of the facility to the George 1 pod at around 8 p.m. He said he had been exercising in the common area of the pod, then had taken a shower and changed his clothes.

He said he was then approached by Watts, who asked if he wanted to follow him into his cell to use a phone. He then followed him into the cell. He said Watts made small talk and acted if he was getting a phone out of a hiding spot in a light.

The victim said after about 30 seconds that 5-8 other inmates suddenly entered the cell and started stabbing him with prison knives. He said he recognized Lindsey wearing a green Michigan mask. He said he knows Lindsey as a violent gang member whose street name is "Pain."

He said Lindsey told him, "Tell your cuz don't be coming to court!"

The victim said Lindsey stabbed and punched him multiple times.

He said he recognized Costlow who was wearing a red COVID mask. He said Costlow stabbed and punched him multiple times.

He said Watts also attacked him and punched and beat him in the cell.

The victim said he recognized Tracy Freeman standing in the doorway of the cell. He said he tried to flee multiple times, but Freeman blocked the door and continued to push him back into the confined space so he could not escape.

He said he tried to fight off the attackers, but was not successful.

The victim said they stripped him of his clothes. He said he specifically remembers Lindsey, Costlow and Thurman all holding prison knives and then he lost consciousness as the stabbing continued. He said he went in and out of consciousness as the beating lasted 1-2 hours.

He remembered waking up once and finding Thurman standing over him holding his feet up in the air and holding a knife. At this point he said he made a plea for his life, saying, "Please don't kill me. Please don't kill me." He said Thurman replied, "Shut up!" and then stabbed him in the feet.

He said he remembered other inmates saying they were going to "make him a cripple" as they continued to stab his feet.

The victim said he also believes he was struck with a metal pipe, and he said he was stabbed in his buttocks.

He again lost consciousness. When he awoke, he said the inmates were surprised, saying they thought he was dead. He said he believes they planned to kill him and leave him in the cell for the guards to find.

At this time, he said, it was time for a head count and the inmates began hastily trying to clean up the blood. They put a mat up so the guards could not see inside. He said they took him back to his own cell.

He said Lindsey threatened his own family, saying he would have his brother kill his (the victim's) three-year-old daughter.

He said he then heard the guards coming around checking cells and he yelled to get their attention. The guard saw he was injured and bleeding and an ambulance was called.

The victim had one wound to the left ear, 11 wounds to the back of the head, four wounds to the face, four wounds to the neck, one wound to the chest, 16 wounds to the back, five wounds to the left leg, two wounds to the right leg, six wounds to the right hand, three wounds to the left hand, one wound to the top of the left foot, 17 wounds to the bottom of the right foot and two wounds to the buttocks.

He had internal injury to his right hand requiring surgery, an internal bone fracture to his right eye socket, and acute fractures of his nose.

Authorities said Lindsey is a validated Rollin 60 Crip, Costlow is a validated Crip, Thurman is a validated Rollin 60 Crip, Watts is a validated Gangster Disciple, and Freeman is a validated Crip.

Authorities said, "These criminal defendants are a direct threat to society and are a direct threat to the prison population at Silverdale Detention Center. These criminal acts will not be tolerated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office."