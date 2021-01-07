AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/6/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
January 7, 2021
At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent.
Richard D. Brown, 85, of Chattanooga, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in a Hospice Care Center.
Arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home of Chattanooga, Inc. (click for more)
* * *
An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners.
I want to join in the wholesale condemnation of Trump supporters who unlawfully breached the Capitol today. It was disgraceful, undemocratic and unpatriotic.
I want to join in the wholesale condemnation of Trump supporters who unlawfully breached the Capitol today. It was disgraceful, undemocratic and unpatriotic.
These protesters disrupted the duly elected representatives of the people while they were engaged in a Constitutional duty to certify a lawfully conducted and state certified election.
It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine.
In the mid-1960s, Tennessee was football country, and Knoxville was a pigskin province. Hoops was an afterthought for a school obsessed with competing against Tuscaloosa's Bear for conference titles, as was the case with many of its conference brethren.
UTC's Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright condemned the offensive comment that was posted on Facebook by a staff member.
The staff member has been terminated.
UTC's Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright condemned the offensive comment that was posted on Facebook by a staff member.
The staff member has been terminated.