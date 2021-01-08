 Friday, January 8, 2021 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Rep. Chris Todd Files Resolution To Term Limit Congress

Friday, January 8, 2021

State Rep. Chris Todd has pre-filed a resolution (HJR8) for Tennessee to join other states in calling for a convention for proposing a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The effort is spearheaded by the nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit, U.S. Term Limits.

The news comes as a new RMG Research poll released two weeks ago shows 78 percent of likely voters in Tennessee support term limits on Congress, including support among Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.

Dozens of members of the legislature have gone so far as to sign a pledge to co-sponsor Rep. Todd's legislation, his office said.

Rep. Todd said, "Now, more than ever we see the need for limiting the terms of the US Congress. You would be hard-pressed to adequately defend the loss of new ideas and vision we all observe and the potential corruption that comes with them at that level." 

U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel commended Rep. Todd for putting forth the legislation. Mr. Blumel said, “The people of Tennessee are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it. They know that Congress won't set term limits on itself. Therefore, it is the obligation of the states to do so.”

HJR8 is in the process of being assigned to committee for a vote before it makes its way to the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

If passed in both the House and Senate this session, Tennessee will join other states in the call to convene the states for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress. Once 34 state legislatures pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment, it must be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.


2 New Ways To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine In Northwest Georgia Now Available

Suspect Sought In Regions Bank Robbery In East Ridge In Which A Shot Was Fired

Opinion

Builders And Wreckers - And Response

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dodger Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies At 93; Visited Chattanooga Several Times When Lookouts Were Dodger Farm Club

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has died at the age of 93. The effervescent former Dodgers pitcher and then manager often visited Chattanooga when the Lookouts were a Dodgers farm club. A section of the stadium was named Lasorda Landing in his honor. (click for more)

Randy Smith: I Will Miss Jim Frost

I have written about this way too much in the last year. Remembrances of local sports legends who passed away is beginning to make me feel really old and really sad, especially when they pass away after battling COVID-19. This deadly virus robbed us of Coach Catherine Neely and this week it took softball legend and guru Jim Frost. Frost passed away yesterday from complications of ... (click for more)


