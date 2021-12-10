 Friday, December 10, 2021 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Studies Continue On Best Way To Repair Unstable Area Of Ochs Extension; Rock City Moves To Timed Tickets For Enchanted Garden Of Lights

Friday, December 10, 2021 - by Gail Perry

To determine the best way to make the permanent fix to the landslide area on the Fairyland Extension of Ochs Highway, 100-foot-long core samples have been taken that GDOT will analyze. The time it will take to fix the road will depend on the method that is used.  During the work, it is expected that traffic will be diverted up Ochs Highway to Fleetwood on the Tennessee side, but that has still not been  determined. City Manager Kenny Lee said that the Chattanooga Department of Transportation has that portion of the road on the radar for repaving this spring.

It is hoped that will be done before GDOT starts working on the permanent repair to the unstable road.  

 

In past years, traffic coming up the mountain headed to Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights during the Christmas holidays has caused traffic issues on Ochs Highway. Mayor David Bennett noted that has not happened this year. Susan Harris, president and CEO of Rock City, told the council that during the COVID pandemic, Rock City has learned the benefit of timed ticketing. She said scheduling times for customers to enter has alleviated a lot of problems with crowds and has both benefited their business and visitor experience.

 

She added that residents of the mountain with resident passes can get in with no charge on Monday through Thursday evenings, but will need to register online for a time slot. They can also upgrade to weekend nights by paying 50 percent of the difference. Once a pass is purchased, it is good for however long a person is a resident of Lookout Mountain, Georgia or Tennessee.

 

The new city hall building is nearing completion but delays are coming from the current supply chain issues. Although the council would like to hold the first meeting of the new year in the new building, timing for its use cannot be confirmed because of all the unknowns. The area around city hall will be enhanced with more gardens. Landscaping of the areas at the intersection of Lula Lake and Red Riding Hood leading to the new development will be designed as an introduction into the town inspired by the original vision for Fairyland. Community volunteer Jimmy Campbell, who is coordinating the park’s creation, said it is hoped that he will be able to secure a third of the cost by a donation from a foundation and two thirds of the cost coming from community contributions or from a fundraising event.  

 

Kevin Leckenby, the council’s liaison with the public works department, said that settling of the sidewalk along Lula Lake Road has created several tripping hazards that are being addressed and water issues associated with the light poles have created the need to rewire the sidewalk lighting system and replace old receptacles to accommodate Christmas lights.

 

The schedule for trash collections will be altered this month. There will be no pickup on Dec. 24. Instead, pickups will be done both Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28. The dumpster will be available next on Jan. 8.

 

Council member Arch Willingham updated the council on the most recent planning commission meeting. Rock City has made a request to create a new zoning designation, Neighborhood-Office/Commercial, to the area around the log cabin across the road from the attraction. The addition of a new zone would require an amendment to the city code which the planning commission has recommended for approval. The next step is that it will be considered by the City Council which will make the final decision.

 

The city can spend up to $7,500 without putting the item or work out to bid. Recognizing the increase of the cost for everything, the council approved raising the limit to $25,000.

 

The cost of the city’s new sewer pump station has been affected by increases of both labor and materials  which is expected to be several hundred thousand dollars, said Wes Hasden. The project is now underway with the survey and preliminary drawings by the engineer being done. The engineers have recommended that a routine maintenance plan should be created so it will be in place when the new system comes on line. The council voted to increase the cost of a new house joining the sewer system from $2,500 to $3,000.

 

Brad Haven, the superintendent of the city’s sewer and stormwater department, gave a yearly presentation to the council on the importance of managing stormwater, which is a separate system from the sanitary sewer.  The main point of the stormwater program, he said, is to eliminate pollution in streams and rivers. Any liquid from washing things such as a car or that is leaked onto the ground will eventually reach the Tennessee River. One example is water mixed with pollutants from washing a car outside will run into a ditch that runs into a creek that empties into the river. Mr. Haven suggested washing cars on grassy areas in the sun where water will be absorbed and evaporate. 

 

Mayor Bennett ended the last meeting of the year by giving special thanks to the city employees who he said affect everything that the city does. He said during the difficult year, they have been both positive and resourceful, making the community a better place to live.

 

 

 


December 10, 2021

Grant To Help With Completion Of $445,750 Artwork At The Wheland Foundry Trailhead Of The Riverwalk

December 10, 2021

City Says Sewage Storage Tanks Aimed At Eliminating Sewage Overflows To Cost $125 Million

December 10, 2021

Studies Continue On Best Way To Repair Unstable Area Of Ochs Extension; Rock City Moves To Timed Tickets For Enchanted Garden Of Lights


The city is set to accept $75,000 from the Lyndhurst for the completion of an artwork at the Wheland Foundry Trail Head of the Riverwalk. The revised artwork contract with Mark Fornes, of ... (click for more)

A series of large sewage holding tanks aimed at eliminating periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River will cost up to $125 million, city officials said. The city is planning to enter ... (click for more)

To determine the best way to make the permanent fix to the landslide area on the Fairyland Extension of Ochs Highway, 100-foot-long core samples have been taken that GDOT will analyze. The time ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grant To Help With Completion Of $445,750 Artwork At The Wheland Foundry Trailhead Of The Riverwalk

The city is set to accept $75,000 from the Lyndhurst for the completion of an artwork at the Wheland Foundry Trail Head of the Riverwalk. The revised artwork contract with Mark Fornes, of TheVeryMany, is $445,750. It will be called "Moonrise" . Artist Fornes is described as "a registered and practicing architect specializing in computational design and digital fabrication ... (click for more)

City Says Sewage Storage Tanks Aimed At Eliminating Sewage Overflows To Cost $125 Million

A series of large sewage holding tanks aimed at eliminating periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River will cost up to $125 million, city officials said. The city is planning to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the city Industrial Development Board on the project. The city is cooperating with the county's Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority on the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Disgusting Sex Biz At UTC

Thank you, John Wilson and crew, for the headline "UTC Instructor Who Is Top Expert On Polyamory Taking Students On Sex-Themed Amsterdam Study Trip" and the subsequent, really sad, illumination of the sex biz at UTC. Now we all know that polyamory is "t he practice of engaging in multiple romantic (and typically sexual) relationships, with the consent of all the people involved. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors