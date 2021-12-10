Studies Continue On Best Way To Repair Unstable Area Of Ochs Extension; Rock City Moves To Timed Tickets For Enchanted Garden Of Lights

To determine the best way to make the permanent fix to the landslide area on the Fairyland Extension of Ochs Highway, 100-foot-long core samples have been taken that GDOT will analyze. The time it will take to fix the road will depend on the method that is used. During the work, it is expected that traffic will be diverted up Ochs Highway to Fleetwood on the Tennessee side, but that has still not been determined. City Manager Kenny Lee said that the Chattanooga Department of Transportation has that portion of the road on the radar for repaving this spring. It is hoped that will be done before GDOT starts working on the permanent repair to the unstable road.

In past years, traffic coming up the mountain headed to Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights during the Christmas holidays has caused traffic issues on Ochs Highway. Mayor David Bennett noted that has not happened this year. Susan Harris, president and CEO of Rock City, told the council that during the COVID pandemic, Rock City has learned the benefit of timed ticketing. She said scheduling times for customers to enter has alleviated a lot of problems with crowds and has both benefited their business and visitor experience.

She added that residents of the mountain with resident passes can get in with no charge on Monday through Thursday evenings, but will need to register online for a time slot. They can also upgrade to weekend nights by paying 50 percent of the difference. Once a pass is purchased, it is good for however long a person is a resident of Lookout Mountain, Georgia or Tennessee.

The new city hall building is nearing completion but delays are coming from the current supply chain issues. Although the council would like to hold the first meeting of the new year in the new building, timing for its use cannot be confirmed because of all the unknowns. The area around city hall will be enhanced with more gardens. Landscaping of the areas at the intersection of Lula Lake and Red Riding Hood leading to the new development will be designed as an introduction into the town inspired by the original vision for Fairyland. Community volunteer Jimmy Campbell, who is coordinating the park’s creation, said it is hoped that he will be able to secure a third of the cost by a donation from a foundation and two thirds of the cost coming from community contributions or from a fundraising event.

Kevin Leckenby, the council’s liaison with the public works department, said that settling of the sidewalk along Lula Lake Road has created several tripping hazards that are being addressed and water issues associated with the light poles have created the need to rewire the sidewalk lighting system and replace old receptacles to accommodate Christmas lights.

The schedule for trash collections will be altered this month. There will be no pickup on Dec. 24. Instead, pickups will be done both Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28. The dumpster will be available next on Jan. 8.

Council member Arch Willingham updated the council on the most recent planning commission meeting. Rock City has made a request to create a new zoning designation, Neighborhood-Office/Commercial, to the area around the log cabin across the road from the attraction. The addition of a new zone would require an amendment to the city code which the planning commission has recommended for approval. The next step is that it will be considered by the City Council which will make the final decision.

The city can spend up to $7,500 without putting the item or work out to bid. Recognizing the increase of the cost for everything, the council approved raising the limit to $25,000.

The cost of the city’s new sewer pump station has been affected by increases of both labor and materials which is expected to be several hundred thousand dollars, said Wes Hasden. The project is now underway with the survey and preliminary drawings by the engineer being done. The engineers have recommended that a routine maintenance plan should be created so it will be in place when the new system comes on line. The council voted to increase the cost of a new house joining the sewer system from $2,500 to $3,000.

Brad Haven, the superintendent of the city’s sewer and stormwater department, gave a yearly presentation to the council on the importance of managing stormwater, which is a separate system from the sanitary sewer. The main point of the stormwater program, he said, is to eliminate pollution in streams and rivers. Any liquid from washing things such as a car or that is leaked onto the ground will eventually reach the Tennessee River. One example is water mixed with pollutants from washing a car outside will run into a ditch that runs into a creek that empties into the river. Mr. Haven suggested washing cars on grassy areas in the sun where water will be absorbed and evaporate.

Mayor Bennett ended the last meeting of the year by giving special thanks to the city employees who he said affect everything that the city does. He said during the difficult year, they have been both positive and resourceful, making the community a better place to live.