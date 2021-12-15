Georgia Has 23 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,054 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 23 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,007.

There are 2,054 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,301,663 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 91,144, which is an increase of 161 since Tuesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,726 cases, up 11; 98 deaths



Chattooga County: 3,771 cases, up 1; 91 deaths



Dade County: 1,895 cases, up 4; 18 deaths



Walker County: 10,008 cases, up 12; 130 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 19,680, up 11; 328 deaths