 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


HCSO Awarded $440,000 Tennessee Department Of Health ELC Confinement Grant

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett announce the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a Tennessee Department of Health Epidemiology & Laboratory Capacity Confinement Facilities Award for the amount of $440,066.

This ELC award is part of the Tennessee Department of Health’s mission to reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in confinement facilities such as prisons and jails in Tennessee. This funding is offered in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and the United States Department of Justice.

According to a March 2021 Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics Special Report conducted from March 2020 to June 2020, jails conducted 215,360 inmate COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, more than 11 percent were positive. The report further noted that Jails in counties with confirmed residential COVID-19 infection rates of 1 percent or more tested nearly 21 percent of persons admitted to their jails from March 2020 to June 2020.

In addition to the above study, The Marshall Project: COVID Cases in Prisons found that by mid-December of 2020, one in five state and federal prisoners in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population. Additionally, COVID-19 infections in confinement facility staff have also significantly hampered daily operations and services to inmates.

The HCSO will utilize the funds awarded from this grant to enhance its ability to sanitize the Silverdale Detention Center by purchasing additional cleaning equipment to be used in housing units, common spaces, and transportation vehicles which will allow us to continue to meet or exceed State of Tennessee and Tennessee Corrections Institute standards. The grant will also support the implementation of a hospital grade air purification system for all of the housing units and common spaces and the construction of a new attorney-client visitation space that supports video visitation and court appearances with individual stations with partitions.  Lastly, some of the funds will be utilized for COVID-19 inmate education and mitigation measures for HCSO Re-Entry and Chaplaincy programming like desk barriers, thermometers, and portable handwashing stations.

“While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in many confinement facilities, the HCSO acknowledges that inmates are at increased risk of transmitting and spreading the COVID-19 virus due to their incarcerated status,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond. “This grant will help our agency purchase additional cleaning materials and equipment necessary to ensure we continue to provide the safest, healthiest environment possible for our inmates and staff at the Silverdale Detention Center."

Year to date, the HCSO Corrections Division via QCHC, the contract medical provider at Silverdale, have administered 516 COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021 and performed 297 COVID-19 tests on inmates. As of Monday, there were no inmates reported with COVID-19 at Silverdale. To date, 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.


December 8, 2021

Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

December 8, 2021

Mike For Judge Campaign Surpasses $100,000 For Division II Circuit Court Judge Race

December 8, 2021

HCSO Awarded $440,000 Tennessee Department Of Health ELC Confinement Grant


County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary ... (click for more)

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced Wednesday that it has raised more than $105,000 from more than 250 donors supporting Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the Republican nominee for the ... (click for more)

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett announce the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a Tennessee Department of Health Epidemiology & Laboratory Capacity Confinement ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary Ann Garber School where a new trades school is now located. Ms. Smedley has named Shawn Whitfield as her political treasurer. That moves the election to replace Jim Coppinger to a three-person ... (click for more)

Mike For Judge Campaign Surpasses $100,000 For Division II Circuit Court Judge Race

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced Wednesday that it has raised more than $105,000 from more than 250 donors supporting Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the Republican nominee for the Division II Circuit Court in Hamilton County. The campaign expects to keep its momentum and surpass $115,000 before filing its next financial disclosure report on Jan. 15, 2022. “We are truly ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Misfire Badly In OT Loss At Jimmy V Classic

Tennessee missed its first seven 3-pointers Tuesday night against Texas Tech. Five different Vols collaborated on the misfires until freshman Zakai Zeigler connected with five minutes, six seconds left in the first half. Zeigler’s basket didn’t signal a change of fortune or a sharpening of shooting sights. Far from it. The Vols kept firing away from long range, until they ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors