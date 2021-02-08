 Monday, February 8, 2021 27.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Governor Lee To Discuss COVID-19 Response, Budget In His 3rd State Of The State Address

Monday, February 8, 2021

Governor Bill Lee will discuss COVID-19 response and the budget effect in his third State of the State Address.

 

It will be delivered today (Monday) at 6 p.m. CST.

 

The Governor’s Office also premiered the following video on YouTube "to mark a significant year in Tennessee history and 225 years of statehood that will be celebrated this year."

 

Excerpts include:

 

Budget and Legislative Priorities

“We have conservative proposals for your consideration that will reduce crime, support strong families and get our economy back up to speed, especially in rural Tennessee.

Our proposals honor the individual yet benefit the state as a whole, and they will leave us well-positioned for the recovery that has already begun across our state.”

 

Celebrating 225 Years of Statehood

“We will celebrate that since 1796 the ordinary has made us extraordinary and remember that generations before us have not just weathered but excelled in the cycle of perseverance, character and hope. I will once again travel to all 95 counties to reach the unsung people and places that make our state who she is.”

 

Vision for K-12 Education

“The reason we place so much focus on education is because students should be prepared for productive lives, not just the latest standardized test. I recently had a conversation with Commissioner Schwinn that the mission of the Department of Education should be simple: Students should be prepared for life beyond the classroom.”

 

Rural Investment

“Whether it’s running a small business, accessing virtual learning or accessing health care via telemedicine, slow internet speeds have many in rural Tennessee left at a disadvantage. A significant, one-time investment, combined with significant private investment, will get broadband to just about every community in Tennessee, and tonight, that’s exactly what I’m proposing.”

 

Pro-Life & Pro-Family

“But being pro-life isn’t just about defending the unborn and we must also think about how to use our passion for this issue to improve the lives of struggling families. My administration is preparing a number of new initiatives that we’ll announce throughout the year that will make Tennessee a national leader in foster care and adoption.”


February 8, 2021

Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Leaves His Phone Behind; Car With Mary Figurine Gone After Owner Leaves Both Sets Of Keys Inside

February 8, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb.1-7

February 8, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


A man called police from Any Lab Test Now, 7155 Lee Hwy. He said he left his car at this location last night and when he started the car this morning it made a weird sound. He then realized the ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 1-7: WHITE DAKOTAH HAWKE W/M 31 OFFICER ALFORD CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FVA MOSIER JR. RONNIE DEAN W/M 38 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION(F) GREGORY ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Leaves His Phone Behind; Car With Mary Figurine Gone After Owner Leaves Both Sets Of Keys Inside

A man called police from Any Lab Test Now, 7155 Lee Hwy. He said he left his car at this location last night and when he started the car this morning it made a weird sound. He then realized the catalytic converter was gone. He said he found a phone under his passenger front door and believes it belongs to the person who stole the catalytic converter. The phone was brought to property.During ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb.1-7

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 1-7: WHITE DAKOTAH HAWKE W/M 31 OFFICER ALFORD CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FVA MOSIER JR. RONNIE DEAN W/M 38 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION(F) GREGORY MASON DELANE W/M 25 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION(F) HUDSON HAYDEN BRUCE W/M 28 OFFICER KING DUI, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN AN OZ. RED LIGHT VIOLATION SANDERS LOUISA ARTHUR W/F 45 DTF ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Transgender Debacle

I have always been a huge proponent of women’s athletics. The reason is I like girls and cite literally hundreds, if not thousands of incidents where the wholesome goodness that every boy experiences from teamwork, sportsmanship, and that heady allure of winning may be even greater reflected in girls athletics. Now, just as coaches, athletic directors, and any parent who has a daughter ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors