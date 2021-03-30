City Focusing On Chatt Inn On 23rd Street To House Homeless

After backing out of a plan to house 100 of the city's homeless individuals in an East Ridge hotel, the city is now focusing on a hotel on E. 23rd Street.

Tyler Yount of the mayor's office on Tuesday afternoon, while speaking with the City Council, referred to the Chatt Inn for the service.

He earlier said that the Budgetel at Exit 1 of I-75 was the low bidder.

However, the city backed away from that site after objections from East Ridge officials.

Mr. Yount said earlier that the cost would be fully borne by the federal government at least for 90 days.