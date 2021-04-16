Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station Announces Hours Of Operation For April 18-24

Nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22 at the Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade in Ringgold.



Online registration is now open for appointments at the Vaccination Station between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on April 21 and 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 22.

Register for your shot at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f094aa9ad2fa6fd0-covid8 or visit any of the following government websites for a direct link: Catoosa County, Dade County or Walker County.



8,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station since launching on March 24.