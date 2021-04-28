 Wednesday, April 28, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Weekend Closure Set For I-24 Over Germantown Road This Weekend

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction. During the weekend closures, the new bridges on I-24 East and West over Germantown Road will be built using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method. ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space and the freedom to work around the clock to construct a new bridge.

The second full closure of I-24 over Germantown Road is scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 30, at 9 p.m. through Monday, May 3, at 6 a.m. 

In preparation for this weekend’s closure on I-24, the traffic pattern on nearby local roads will be adjusted prior to the interstate closure.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

Each weekend, the work will focus on different sections of the project, but the interstate detour will remain the same for all closures. During the closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate.

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp. 

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at  https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.

View the project video here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIFZ0EqR-dM.


Cold Case Unit Created As Part Of Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office

Burglary Suspect Apprehended By Bradley County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit


Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to a barn on Cohulla Road SE in reference to a burglary in progress. While en route, a



A new unit of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office has been created called the Cold Case Unit (CCU). District Attorney Chris Arnt said, "Right now there is a victim's family without answers. Right now there is a violent criminal who thinks they got away with the crime. To that family; we never forget. To that criminal; we will bring you to justice.

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate

Roy Exum: Our Huge American Crisis

During just one week last month, March 15th through March 21 st , our FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System had 1,218,002 requests for clearance to sell individuals firearms. Yes, you read it right: 1.2 mm in just seven days. But to better understand America's fears, our keen yearning for safety, and a frightening chasm between conservatives and liberals fueled

Sports

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept.

Beach Volleyball: Van Horn And Yensho Named OVC Co-Coaching Staff of the Year, Mocs Earn Four All-OVC Selections

After leading the Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team to a 7-3 conference record in its first full season as a program, head coach Darin Van Horn and assistant coach Juliana Yensho have been named the Ohio Valley Conference's Co-Coaching Staff of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday morning. Senior Baylee Young and freshman Jordan Krege were named to the All-OVC


