Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address to be identified as the suspect. Police spoke with the woman who had made the call and she immediately identified the man as the correct suspect and said she wished to press charges.

The woman told police she and her friend had left the man, who is not a resident, in the apartment by himself to go for a walk. Upon return she said she found the TV damaged. The woman said she did not witness the man damage the TV. When police asked the woman what motive the man would have to vandalize her property, she said she did not know. She told police that prior to her walk no verbal disagreement or disorder had taken place, leading police to further believe the man had not intentionally vandalized any property inside the residence. Police spoke with the friend, who also said the man was left alone in the apartment as she and the woman went for a walk. The friend said she did not have any reason to believe the man would intentionally vandalize the woman's TV. Police spoke with the man who said he did not in any way cause damage to any of the woman's property. Police released the man and instructed him to not return to the address to avoid future disorders.* * *Police observed a black Mercedes C320 that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen by a woman from a residence on Water Street. Police identified a man exiting the vehicle, who fit the description of the suspect of the vehicle theft. Police confirmed the vehicle was still listed as stolen and spoke with the woman who is the registered owner of the vehicle. The woman said she no longer wanted to press charges. The man was released without incident. The woman reported no new damages to the vehicle. The vehicle and keys were returned to the woman and the vehicle was removed from NCIC.* * *While working an extra job at City Cafe, 901 Carter St., an officer caught a customer leaving with a drink cup. The officer told the man he could not leave with it as he was walking away from City Cafe across MLK Boulevard. The officer told the man several times to return the cup and he eventually threw the cup behind him causing it to hit the roadway and shatter. Police detained the man and identified him. The man was found to have no local warrants and only had a no extradition out of Georgia. The man was told he was banned from City Cafe and if he returned he would be arrested for criminal trespassing. City Cafe did not wish to file any charges for the damaged property.* * *A disorder was reported to police at American Tow Company, 1625 Shepherd Road. An employee told police that he towed a person's car from a nearby establishment. The person was transported to the tow company to retrieve his vehicle, however he did not have the funds. The man refused to leave the lot, resulting in an argument. The employee wanted the man to leave the lot until he had the proper funds to redeem the car. Police spoke with the man who said that he was trying to buy his car back from the tow lot, however he was short on money. He was waiting for his father and brother to arrive with the rest. Police told the man that he could wait for them to arrive as long as he was not on the property. The man relocated approximately one block away to wait for his relatives.* * *A suspicious person was reported at the Chatt Inn, 2000 E 23rd St. Police were told a black male, wearing yellow boots and a blue jacket, was having outbursts. An employee told police they wanted the man off of the property. Police located and identified the man, who told police he was trying to get change for the vending machine. Police told the man that he could not go back to the Chatt Inn. The man left the property without incident.* * *A woman who works at Massage Heights on Gunbarrel Road, told police that her ex-husband and his new girlfriend were observed pulling up in the back parking lot of her work and were also observed hanging around her vehicle and her co-workers' vehicles. She said she went to the lot to ask her ex-husband what he was doing there, and he and his girlfriend got back into their vehicle and drove away. The woman wanted to document that they were acting strange and were at her work for no reason.* * *Police were called to the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr., about a couple walking down the road. People passing by were concerned because the man had fallen several times while walking along the roadway. Police transported the couple to the SureStay, where they said they had a room.* * *An employee reported a shoplifting at Bath & Body Works, 311 Northgate Mall Dr. She said a black female had entered the store and stolen $841 worth of merchandise, and she had it on video. She said she would send an email to police with the video when a manager could access the system. She described the woman as 5'2" and 280 pounds with braided hair that was black and red. When video is received, attempts will be made to identify the woman.* * *Police responded to a verbal disorder between a woman and a man at Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 2411 Market St. The woman told police that a black male got into her face. She said he was causing a scene and getting loud with people. Witnesses said the argument was over a pack of cigarettes. Police then spoke with the man who everyone was complaining about. He said that the woman tried to steal his cigarettes. Police spoke with the woman, who said that the cigarettes were sitting on the counter with no one around them, so she tried to take them. She said that is when they began to argue. The man was given his cigarettes back and both of them went their separate ways.* * *Police observed three males riding bikes northbound at 4600 Amnicola Hwy. without lights on their bicycles. Police spoke with the three and they said they were going towards Highway 153 from the Riverwalk. Police explained to them that they were very hard to see since they did not have lights on their bicycles. They told police they were unaware they needed them and would be putting them on tomorrow.* * *A caller reported a female who appeared to be unconscious in the parking lot at Outback, 520 Northgate Mall Dr. Police spoke with the woman who said she drank too much at Outback and was trying to sleep in the truck until the rest of her group came out to leave. Another woman came out and said that she was the designated driver and would be taking the woman home. Police left the scene without incident.* * *Police observed a black SUV with a man standing by the driver's side door at the park at 2886 Harrison Pike after dark. Police spoke with the driver who said that his car would not start and that he was just waiting for someone to come by and jump start his car. While talking to the man, police observed what looked like some sort of lubricant and a used condom next to his vehicle on the side where he was standing, but when asked about the items, the man denied ownership. Police informed him that the park closed after dark and that he needed to leave the area. Police jumped his car off and he left without incident.* * *A noise complaint was called in to police about an apartment on Douglas Street. Police spoke with the resident and her boyfriend, who said they have not been very loud and were not having a party. The woman said she was playing music prior to police arrival, but will make sure it is turned down. The man said he "does not (mess) with police." He later told the officer that sometimes someone points "lasers and guns" down on their balcony from an adjacent balcony that is higher in elevation. When asked why he has never contacted police for this, he repeated that he "does not (mess) with police."* * *A disorder was reported at the Circle K, 4026 Brainerd Road. Police spoke to the store clerk, who said that a woman became very verbally combative with her over a recent purchase. The clerk said she attempted to explain the purchase issue, but the woman didn't want to hear it and just became argumentative. The clerk asked police to please remove the woman from the property. Police told the woman and her boyfriend to leave the area. Both left with no further issue.* * *A man told police he observed a suspicious man walking along the parking garage at 807 Chestnut St., peering into vehicle windows and twitching in an unusual manner. Police patrolled the area and made contact with the man, who identified himself to police. The man was fidgeting in a sporadic manner and appeared to have a difficult time standing still in one place. His actions and rapid speech were consistent with the use of controlled substances. Police asked the man his reason for wandering the parking garage. He said he was attempting to locate discarded cigarette butts. With the man's permission, police searched him and did not find any weapons or illegal items on him. Police did find handfuls of cigarette butts in multiple pockets. Police told him to vacate the location, due to having received calls on his suspicious activity, as well as a history of vehicle break-ins at the location. The man left without incident.* * *A woman called police and said she had been involved in a road rage incident. She said she was traveling on Bony Oaks close to Preservation Drive when a white male driver cussed at her and almost ran her off the road. She said she pulled into the parking lot on Preservation Drive and confronted the man. She said the man and another man then cursed at her to get off the property. The woman said she just wanted the incident to be on record.* * *A woman at a residence on Hughes Avenue told police that a man broke her window trying to get her attention (wake her up) to open a door. A disorder ensued due to the breaking of the window. The man agreed to give the woman a sum of money because it was an accident, and she agreed not to press charges. The man then left the scene.* * *A woman on W. 37th Street and her daughter were in a verbal disorder over cleaning duties. After speaking with police, the daughter agreed to leave until she calmed down.* * *A resident on Allin Street told police she had an altercation with her neighbor who lives at a residence on Taylor Street. She said that most of the time he leaves his vehicle parked on the street next to his mailbox and it poses a hazard because some of vehicles cannot drive through. She said that this past weekend, for example, CFD trucks had to respond to Allin Street and the trucks had a hard time getting through the road because the neighbor's vehicle was parked on the street. Police attempted to contact anyone from the residence on Taylor Street, but got no answer. Police recommended that she avoid any confrontation with her neighbor, and to call police if the issue continues.* * *A woman on Chestnut Street told police that someone broke into her vehicle sometime over the weekend. She said someone broke the front passenger window and items were scattered around. She said nothing that she knows of was taken.

* * *



The manager of Avis Budget Rental, 1705 Shepherd Road, told police that upon arriving to work that morning he located two vehicles stuck just outside the property fence. He said that apparently someone attempted to steal two vehicles and got them stuck in the mud. He said the vehicles had the keys in them. He said the suspect/suspects drove the vehicles through the fence located at the back of the property and got them stuck. Police observed the VW and the Jeep at the back of the

property stuck in the mud. Neither vehicle had the keys inside them. The man said they do not have video surveillance or suspect information. Police were unable to find evidence or suspect information. The manager said that he does not know how the suspect/suspects accessed the property. No fence was observed cut or unsecured. Due to the vehicles' being stolen and recovered at the time of the report, the vehicles were not entered into NCIC.