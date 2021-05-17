 Monday, May 17, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Contract Awarded To Repair Mississippi River Freeway Bridge At Memphis

Monday, May 17, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Group. The selection was based on qualifications, experience, and availability of personnel and equipment, officials said. The contractor is expected to start work as early as Wednesday.

 

The repair will be performed in two phases. Both phases will need to be completed before traffic can re-open on the bridge, it was stated. 

 

Officials said, "At this point, we are unable to project a re-opening date."

 

  • Phase 1 will require the installation of steel plates on each side of the fractured member.
    This repair will strengthen the damaged steel plates providing stability needed for crews to install equipment for the permanent replacement of the damaged components and continue bridge inspections. The design of the plates has been completed, and plans were provided to Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for fabrication. Fabrication of the roughly 18,000 lbs. of steel is expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 19th. TDOT forces will be picking up the fabricated plates from Stupp Bridge Company and transport them to Memphis, where they will be ready for the contractor.
  •  
  • Phase 2 design is underway and will be finalized with the input of the contractor. This will enable crews to remove and replace the damaged piece and open the bridge to traffic.

 

Governor Bill Lee and TDOT Commissioner Bright will visit Memphis tomorrow.

 

We now have a webpage dedicated to the bridge repair: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-4/i-40-hernando-desoto-bridge.html. You can also follow @myTDOT on social media for the latest.


Chattanooga Volkswagen To Suspend Production From June 7-18


Due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, Volkswagen Chattanooga will suspend production activities during the weeks of June 7 and June 14. Regular production operations will resume ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (2)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Served Us Well

About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)

Sports

España Paces Furious Comeback As Red Wolves Tie New England

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in. Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)

McCallie Grad Hakim McMorris Finishes Third In PAC 12 Decathlon

Former McCallie track and field standout, Hakim McMorris finished third at the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Competing at Loker Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California this past weekend, McMorris had an impressive showing. The 6’4”, 190 pound Cal-Berkeley sophomore won the 100, 400, 110 high hurdles, high jump and long jump during ... (click for more)


