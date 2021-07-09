 Friday, July 9, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TDOT Contract Crews To Pave Local Roads Near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project

Friday, July 9, 2021

As the project to replace bridges over and on Interstate 24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga nears completion, the contractor will be milling, paving and striping local roads within the project area.

This work will take place during the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day beginning on Monday through Thursday.

The affected roadways are listed below.

North Terrace between Oriole Drive and the Germantown Road intersection;
South Terrace between the Germantown Road intersection and Anderson Avenue;
Germantown Road between North and South Terrace; and
Belvoir Avenue at the intersections of North and South Terrace.

Drivers are encouraged to be patient and use caution when traveling through this area. 

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html. 
 


Stop Issuing Permits For Housing Developments In East Brainerd - And Response

For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area. Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)

We Need Tennessee CLEAN

When teaching Environmental Science I will conclude the year with a garbage unit. Most years some students participate in a litter clean up which has given me a good perspective of litter in Hamilton County. One year my students also made a presentation the Hamilton County Commission about litter. I believe that litter, specifically plastic, is the most important environmental ... (click for more)

Lookout Bats Disappear In Loss To Smokies

Chattanooga's Olympic catcher stood in the right-handed batter’s box, made great contact with a Luis Lugo pitch, and roped a double into leftfield. Or at least it would have been a double, had Zach Davis not been in the perfect position to snag it out of the air. It was that kind of night for the Lookouts, who blew an early two run lead in a 5-2 loss to the Tennessee Smokies. ... (click for more)

Golfer Lindsey Hollis Is Awarded All-American Scholar Status

Lindsey Hollis, a local golfer, attends Wofford College in South Carolina. She and three of her teammates (Nicole Amos, Becca Earl and Lina Settelmayer) were just awarded All-American Scholar status by the WGCA (Women’s Golf Coaches Association) for 2020-2021. The stringent criteria for the award requires a 3.5 or better cumulative GPA while actively participating in tournaments. ... (click for more)


