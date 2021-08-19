 Thursday, August 19, 2021 72.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 
710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COSTELLO, JASON T 
1111 LIBERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DICKEN, CHANDLER 
703 LEIDERMAN ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FERGUSON, GLEN JR 
193 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
GIFFORD, MELAINA 
15350 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
GROGAN, JEREMY ALLAN 
1808 GREEN POND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HODSON, KYLE EDWARD 
1416 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071838 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
---
IVEY, MICHAEL THOMAS 
923 SHERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE 
2501 SOUTH MARKET ST APT 352 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LANGSTON, ROBERT L 
1600 EAST 47TH STREET REAR CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL 
33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
---
MANSEL, TONYA MARIE 
2306 BACHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT 
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MOORE, JAKAYLA A 
2115 APT.

A WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RAY, KYLIE DENISE 
508 ELY ROAD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
REMKE, WILLIAM PATRICK 
63 WHISPERING PINES DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, MANDI RAINE 
239 HI TECH LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITE, HUNTER BRENT KELLY 
807 SMALLWOOD ST LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



August 19, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman's Stolen Car Winds Up Wrecked At The Y And Then Towed; Police Can't Find Smoke Smell At Gateway Home

August 18, 2021

Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 4,962 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,087. There are 4,962 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR --- COSTELLO, JASON T 1111 LIBERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARASSMENT PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman's Stolen Car Winds Up Wrecked At The Y And Then Towed; Police Can't Find Smoke Smell At Gateway Home

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police that someone stole her vehicle during the night. She said she received a call from Don Wreckers saying they had towed her vehicle after it was left wrecked and abandoned at the YMCA. At the time of the accident report, the woman's vehicle came back not stolen. * * * A man on Calhoun Avenue told police his neighbor did accidental damage ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Can’t I Understand?

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, Sheriff Jim Hammond’s request for an estimated $14,000 raise in this last year of a 30-year career with the sheriff’s department was met as cruelly as anything I can imagine. The Commission, most good friends of mine, granted a $25,000 raise for the sheriff but only to go into effect when Hammond’s term ends. I can’t imagine ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Mocs' Linebackers Look To Be Agressive, Disruptive

The 18th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. GoMocs.com moves to the fourth installment in its 8-point season preview series taking a look at the room that drives the defensive bus. Starters Returning (3): Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, Jay Person Starters Lost (0): N/A Returnees with career starts (4): Justin Snyder, Christian Snyder, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors