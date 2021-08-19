Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COSTELLO, JASON T

1111 LIBERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARASSMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DICKEN, CHANDLER

703 LEIDERMAN ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FERGUSON, GLEN JR

193 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

GIFFORD, MELAINA

15350 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

GROGAN, JEREMY ALLAN

1808 GREEN POND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HODSON, KYLE EDWARD

1416 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071838

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)

---

IVEY, MICHAEL THOMAS

923 SHERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE

2501 SOUTH MARKET ST APT 352 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

LANGSTON, ROBERT L

1600 EAST 47TH STREET REAR CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL

33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BURGLARY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

---

MANSEL, TONYA MARIE

2306 BACHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

MOORE, JAKAYLA A

2115 APT.





A WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RAY, KYLIE DENISE508 ELY ROAD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REMKE, WILLIAM PATRICK63 WHISPERING PINES DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, MANDI RAINE239 HI TECH LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WHITE, HUNTER BRENT KELLY807 SMALLWOOD ST LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA