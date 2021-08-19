Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR
710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COSTELLO, JASON T
1111 LIBERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DICKEN, CHANDLER
703 LEIDERMAN ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FERGUSON, GLEN JR
193 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
GIFFORD, MELAINA
15350 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
GROGAN, JEREMY ALLAN
1808 GREEN POND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HODSON, KYLE EDWARD
1416 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071838
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
---
IVEY, MICHAEL THOMAS
923 SHERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE
2501 SOUTH MARKET ST APT 352 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LANGSTON, ROBERT L
1600 EAST 47TH STREET REAR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL
33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
---
MANSEL, TONYA MARIE
2306 BACHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MOORE, JAKAYLA A
2115 APT.
A WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOSES, JUSTIN ALLEN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RAY, KYLIE DENISE
508 ELY ROAD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
REMKE, WILLIAM PATRICK
63 WHISPERING PINES DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, MANDI RAINE
239 HI TECH LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITE, HUNTER BRENT KELLY
807 SMALLWOOD ST LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA