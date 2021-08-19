East Ridge Apartment Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night

 Thursday, August 19, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

An East Ridge apartment was damaged by fire Wednesday night.

East Ridge Fire and Police were dispatched on a reported fire alarm at 915 South Seminole Drive at 10:23 p.m.

Upon arrival East Ridge Police reported heavy smoke coming from apartment 17. All occupants were evacuated with no injuries reported.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and extinguished.

Crews ventilated the fire apartment and other adjacent apartments to remove the smoke. Crews then conducted salvage and overhaul to check for fire extension.

The cause of the fire appears to be from unattended cooking, where grease had ignited on the stove top.

Damages were estimated to be $7,000.


