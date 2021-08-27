 Friday, August 27, 2021 Weather

Police Raid Turns Up Gambling Devices, Illegal Liquor At 3006 Dodson Avenue

Friday, August 27, 2021

A raid at 3006 Dodson Ave. last Saturday turned up gambling devices and illegal liquor, police said.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Narcotics/Vice Unit served a gambling search warrant at that address.

Investigators entered the business announcing "Police Search Warrant" and detained several people outside and inside.

During a search, investigators located "gambling paraphernalia (tips and illegal lottery paraphernalia), cash, and illegal liquor."

Vodka was found inside a Bud Light 40-ounce beer bottle in a refrigerator behind the bar.

Albert Harden was arrested on an outstanding warrant, gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Thomas Williams (gambling paraphernalia and $135 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Karen Sales (gambling paraphernalia and $246 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Levern Moon (gambling Paraphernalia and $742 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Clarence Peoples (gambling paraphernalia and $160 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Tonja Forston (gambling paraphernalia and $4,633 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Thomas Evans (gambling paraphernalia and $68 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Willie Cox (gambling paraphernalia and $875 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Officer John Collins from Regulatory responded to the scene and cited Cox to the Beer Board.


