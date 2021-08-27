Police Raid Turns Up Gambling Devices, Illegal Liquor At 3006 Dodson Avenue

A raid at 3006 Dodson Ave. last Saturday turned up gambling devices and illegal liquor, police said.
At approximately 5 p.m., the Narcotics/Vice Unit served a gambling search warrant at that address.
Investigators entered the business announcing "Police Search Warrant" and detained several people outside and inside.
During a search, investigators located "gambling paraphernalia (tips and illegal lottery paraphernalia), cash, and illegal liquor."
Vodka was found inside a Bud Light 40-ounce beer bottle in a refrigerator behind the bar.
Albert Harden was arrested on an outstanding warrant, gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Thomas Williams (gambling paraphernalia and $135 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Karen Sales (gambling paraphernalia and $246 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Levern Moon (gambling Paraphernalia and $742 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Clarence Peoples (gambling paraphernalia and $160 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Tonja Forston (gambling paraphernalia and $4,633 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Thomas Evans (gambling paraphernalia and $68 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Willie Cox (gambling paraphernalia and $875 cash) was given a citation for gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Officer John Collins from Regulatory responded to the scene and cited Cox to the Beer Board.