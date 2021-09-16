Walker County Planning Commission Goes Along With New Tiny Homes Ordinance; Balks At 7 Homes On A Private Drive

The Walker County, Ga., Planning Commission on Thursday went along with a new ordinance allowing tiny homes as a conditional use.

The panel, however, balked at allowing seven homes on a private drive instead of the current limit of four.

Jack Mullinax said, "Two people on a private drive can't get along - much less seven."

It also voted against a change that each parcel of property that accesses the private drive should be at least three acres. The panel recommended keeping five acres instead.

The tiny home ordinance says any residential structure with less than 500 square feet is a "tiny home." The home must meet all applicable code requirements and be constructed on a permanent foundation.

It says a tiny home shall not be built within a 500-foot radius of an existing single- or multi-family structure. A tiny home shall not be built within a 300-foot radius of an existing tiny home.

Several residents said the distance requirement would prevent a property owner from building a "mother in law" dwelling next to their house. Some commission members said that could be addressed with a separate section allowing ADUs (accessory dwelling units).

The final decision on the changes will be up to the five-member Walker County Commission.