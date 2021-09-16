 Thursday, September 16, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Walker County Planning Commission Goes Along With New Tiny Homes Ordinance; Balks At 7 Homes On A Private Drive

Thursday, September 16, 2021

The Walker County, Ga., Planning Commission on Thursday went along with a new ordinance allowing tiny homes as a conditional use.

The panel, however, balked at allowing seven homes on a private drive instead of the current limit of four.

Jack Mullinax said, "Two people on a private drive can't get along - much less seven."

It also voted against a change that each parcel of property that accesses the private drive should be at least three acres. The panel recommended keeping five acres instead.

The tiny home ordinance says any residential structure with less than 500 square feet is a "tiny home." The home must meet all applicable code requirements and be constructed on a permanent foundation.

It says a tiny home shall not be built within a 500-foot radius of an existing single- or multi-family structure. A tiny home shall not be built within a 300-foot radius of an existing tiny home.

Several residents said the distance requirement would prevent a property owner from building a "mother in law" dwelling next to their house. Some commission members said that could be addressed with a separate section allowing ADUs (accessory dwelling units).

The final decision on the changes will be up to the five-member Walker County Commission.


September 16, 2021

4 Lookout Valley Spots Sell Beer To Underage Buyer In Sting Operation

September 16, 2021

Walker County Planning Commission Goes Along With New Tiny Homes Ordinance; Balks At 7 Homes On A Private Drive

September 16, 2021

AG Slatery Challenges Legal Basis Of COVID Vaccination/Testing Mandate


On the night of Sept. 8, Officer John Collins, beer inspector for the Chattanooga Police Department, organized a compliance check that included the CPD, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission ... (click for more)

The Walker County, Ga., Planning Commission on Thursday went along with a new ordinance allowing tiny homes as a conditional use. The panel, however, balked at allowing seven homes on a private ... (click for more)

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III expresses serious concerns about the legality of a recently announced nationwide vaccination and testing ... (click for more)



Breaking News

4 Lookout Valley Spots Sell Beer To Underage Buyer In Sting Operation

On the night of Sept. 8, Officer John Collins, beer inspector for the Chattanooga Police Department, organized a compliance check that included the CPD, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Hamilton County Coalition. That night the unannounced visits to businesses that sell beer took place in the Lookout Valley area. Nine businesses were tested that night and the violation ... (click for more)

Walker County Planning Commission Goes Along With New Tiny Homes Ordinance; Balks At 7 Homes On A Private Drive

The Walker County, Ga., Planning Commission on Thursday went along with a new ordinance allowing tiny homes as a conditional use. The panel, however, balked at allowing seven homes on a private drive instead of the current limit of four. Jack Mullinax said, "Two people on a private drive can't get along - much less seven." It also voted against a change that each parcel ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thoughts On The County Commission And Redistricting

So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Process Lessons Learned From Pittsburgh Loss

Operating on the premise there’s much to be gained from a loss, Josh Heupel was especially observant this week. Tennessee’s first-year head football coaching watched every move his players made following last Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Everything from their attentiveness in meetings to their competitiveness on the practice field was scrutinized. Did they process the result ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors