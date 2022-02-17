 Thursday, February 17, 2022 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Riverpark To Fully Reopen On Feb. 28

Thursday, February 17, 2022

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department announced the Tennessee Riverpark will be open to the public in its entirety as of Feb. 28.

The Hamilton County Health Department had been using part of the Riverpark near the Hubert Fry Center for Covid Testing and Vaccinations since December, 2020.

This week health department officials announced the department would be shifting its Covid operations to the health department’s main campus on 921 East Third Street.

This means parks and recreation department workers may now begin the process of realigning the Riverpark to its original mission of providing a fun place for children and adults to relax, play or exercise.

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department Director Tom Lamb, said his department looks forward to welcoming back visitors to all sections of the park.

He said, “We were pleased to assist the health department in protecting our residents public health. Now that Covid operations have shifted we are just as happy to do the work over the next week and a half that will make the park accessible to all visitors.”

The Tennessee Riverpark is a 13-mile long pedestrian walkway that stretches from the Chickamauga Dam to the foot of Lookout Mountain.


