Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 6 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 10 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,173.

There were no more deaths reported on Friday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,114.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 24 in Hamilton County, down from 27 on Thursday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and five patients are in ICU, no change from Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,982, which is 99 percent. There are 77 active cases, compared to 78 on Thursday.